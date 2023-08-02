Glanworth concede late goal to give Cork IAFC win to St Vincents

Kyle O’Connor scored an injury-time winner for the Saints

Kyle O’Connor scored an injury-time winner for the Saints Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

St Vincent's 2-6

Glanworth 0-9

St. Vincent's with an injury time goal emerged winners over Glanworth in the Bon Secours County IAFC game at Lisgoold on Saturday

Very little separated two evenly matched teams. The winners had the aid of the strong breeze in the first half. David Pyne opened the scoring from a free in the sixth minute.

Three minutes later Blake Murphy cut through and his powerful shot was saved by Ciaran Cotter with the well placed Brandon Hornibrook on hand to goal from the rebound.

Further pressure by the City side led to points by Blake Murphy (free) and Cormac O'Neill as Vincent's led 1-2 to 0-1 after 15 minutes. James Price pointed with Darragh O'Brien soloing through and replying for Glanworth.

St Vincent's used the short passing to good effect. They had two points by impressive Blake Murphy as they edged 6 points clear 1-5 to 0-2. Glanworth finished the half with points by Mikey Sheehan and Dave Pyne as they closed the gap at half time 1-5 to 0-4.

On the resumption Glanworth were well on top. Their defence were very solid and they had five points on the trot by Dave Pyne (4) and John O'Sullivan.

By the 50th minute Glanworth led 0-9 to 1-5. Glanworth had a player black carded. Vincent's first point of the second half came in injury time as they levelled 1-6 to 0-9.

Deep in stoppage time Blake Murphy and Patrick O'Sullivan worked a good movement that led to Kyle O'Connor having a goal that proved a match winner.

ST VINCENTS: D Clarke, A O'Callaghan, G McCarthy, K Murphy, J Price 0-1 A O'Callaghan, D O'Regan, W Long, S Duggan, P O'Sullivan, A Harte, C O'Neill 0-1, M O'Leary, B Murphy 0-4 (3f), B Hornibrook 1-0 Subs: K O'Connor 1-0 for M O'Leary, R Fielding for A Hornibrook

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, P Condon, E O'Donoghue, T Condon, J Fitzgibbon, J Coughlan, J Fogarty, P Hannon, S Finn, D O'Brien 0-1, D Pyne 0-6 (5f) G O'Neill, J O'Sullivan 0-1, M Sheehan 0-1, S Condon Sub: E Sheehan for G O'Neill

REFEREE: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill)