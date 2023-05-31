Gabriel Rangers have good win over Doneraile in their Cork County JBFC meeting

Gabriel Rangers 2-25

Doneraile 1-15

Gabriel Rangers had 13 points to spare over Doneraile in the County JBHC at Ovens on Saturday. Jack O’Shea opened the scoring for Doneraile with Paidi O’Regan levelling. O’Shea added another with Keith O’Driscoll replying. Lee O’Shea and Luka Bowen exchanged a point at 0-3 each.

From here on the Carbery side gained control in midfield and in defence. Points by Paidi O’Regan and Keith O’Driscoll were followed by a Lee O’Shea free after a foul on Cian Donlon. Further pressure by Rangers saw them add a series of points by Paidi O’Regan, Tadhg McCarthy, Luka Bowen, Keith O’Driscoll and Donncha O’Regan as they led 0-11 to 0-6. McGregor Stone had a Doneraile point in injury time that had the winners 0-11 to 0-7 clear at half time.

Kevin Sheehan pointed for Doneraile on the restart. Both sides exchanged points with Gabriel Rangers having a goal by James O’Regan that had them 1-13 to 0-10 ahead. Keith O’Driscoll and Sean Kelleher with points were followed by a two O’Shea frees.

Gabriel Rangers did well in the final 10 minutes. Sean Kelleher pointed. Paidi O’Regan forced Ben Cronin to make a fine save with the rebound going over. With 55 minutes played Rangers led 1-18 to 0-13. Tadhg McCarthy goaled from a penalty for the winners. Both sides exchanged points with McGregor Stone having a Doneraile goal in the 65th minute. There was no denying the Ballydehob-Schull side their deserved win.

GABRIEL RANGERS: O Barrett, P Hodnett, R McSweeney, M Sheehan, K O’Brien, J Corcoran, L Bowen 0-3, T McCarthy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), K O’Driscoll 0-5, D O’Regan 0-2, L Nolan J Coughlan, P O’Regan 0-5 (3f), C McCarthy, S O’Mahony. Subs : S Kelleher 0-2for S O’Mahony, J O’Regan 1-2 for C McCarthy, P Nolan 0-1 for P O’Regan, E O’Brien 0-1 for T McCarthy.

DONERAILE: B Cronin, P O’Regan, D O’Reilly, F Woods, B Kelleher, K Sheehan 0-2 (1f), S Ryan, C Donlon, Jack O’Shea 0-3, R McCarthy 0-1, L O’Shea 0-8 (7f), C Curran, M Stone 1-1, F O’Kelly, W Hunter-Hickey. Subs J Walsh for F O’Kelly, R Jones for F Woods.

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Valley Rovers)