First ever Avondhu U21 CHC title for St Dominic's after seeing off Ballycastle Gaels

First half goals form Darragh O’Brien and Shane Looney proved the difference

St Dominic's 2-9

Ballycastle Gaels 0-12

First half goals by Darragh O'Brien and Shane Looney proved crucial when St Dominic's defeated Ballycastle Gaels in the Transeuro Under 21 CHC final at Ballygiblin on Friday evening.

Over the hour the winners shaded matters showing the greater hunger and determination as they ran out close, but deserving winners in the end. Darragh O'Brien who was named 'man of the match' was in devastating form at centre forward finishing with a personal tally of 1-8, while Jamie Fogarty, Fionn Whelton, Billy O'Grady, Diarmuid O'Brien, Marc Moloney, Peter Condon, Tom McGrath, Jack Twomey and Shane Looney also played leading roles in their side’s triumph.

The opening stages saw both teams strike a number of wides before St Dominic's struck for the first of their two goals in the eight minute when good work by Peter Condon set up Darragh O'Brien for a cracking goal.

Ballycastle Gaels opened their account soon after through their top marksman Dylan Collins when he pointed a free. However in the 12th minute the winners struck for their second goal.

A long range free by Diarmuid O'Brien was gathered by his brother Darragh on the '40 and he in turn set up Shane Looney for a well taken goal that made it 2-0 to 0-1.

As the half went on the Ballyhooly / Castletownroche combination got to grips. Dylan Collins landed another free before a good clearance by Luke Burdett resulted in Gearóid Roche scoring a great point from out near the sideline 2-1 to 0-3.

Ballycastle Gaels with the aid of the breeze continued to be very much off target. Both teams traded a point by the 27th minute but it was St. Dominic's that finished the half very solid forcing the Ballycastle Gaels defence to concede a number of frees that were duly punished by Darragh O'Brien as they held a two goal advantage at the interval when leading by 2-4 to 0-4.

On the changeover Ballycastle Gaels who had some fine displays by Jeff Gowen, Gearóid Roche, Dylan Collins and Eoin Twomey started in a very positive manner with Dylan Collins reeling off two early frees that closed the deficit to four points.

St Dominic's certainly rose to the challenge from here. Darragh O'Brien scored three three sublime points in quick succession before the hard working Tom McGrath soloed through to score a fine point in the 39th minute as they surged 2-8 to 0-6 in front.

Back again came a resurgent Ballycastle Gaels outfit. Dylan Collins pointed two frees while he played leading roles when setting up Gearoid Roche for two well taken points that closed the margin to four points by the 48th minute.

St Dominic's lifted the siege with Darragh O'Brien pointing a free for the Harbour Rovers / Shanballymore amalgamation. Back came Ballycastle Gaels with three minutes of normal time remaining it was all to play when Dylan Collins sent over two frees as a goal separated the teams 2-9 to 0-12.

In a thrilling finish both teams sensed victory. Ballycastle Gaels created a goal scoring opportunity when Colm Crowley had his effort at goal saved by the St Dominic's keeper Dion Roberts with the rebound in front of a crowded goal line going narrowly wide.

This was a big let off the St Dominics as they held on for a close, but deserved win in the end.

After the game Arthur O'Keeffe North Cork Board Chairman presented the cup to the winning captain Peter Condon amongst a large St. Dominic's gathering. Darragh O'Brien was a very worthy 'man of the match'.

ST DOMINICS: D Roberts, F Whelton, J Fogarty, S Mullins, B O'Grady, Diarmuid O'Brien, M Moloney, P Condon, T McGrath 0-1, J Twomey, Darragh O'Brien 1-8 (0-6f), R O'Donoghue, S Coleman, S Looney 1-0, I O'Dwyer Sub: J Buckley for I O'Dwyer

BALLYCASTLE GAELS: D Roche, L Burdett, J Gowen, N O'Brien, S Sugrue, E Twomey, E Sykes, M Burdett, C Crowley, A O'Leary, F Hess, G Roche 0-3, D Collins 0-9f, B O'Driscoll, D Cooney Subs: D Whelan for D Cooney, S Sheehan for B O'Driscoll, B Batterberry for E Sykes (inj), E Sykes for B Batterberry

REFEREE: Maurice Farrell (Newtownshandrum)