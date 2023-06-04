Empty terraces tell a tale at much reduced Cork V Kerry encounter

....to this. Both the City End and the Blackrock terraces were empty at Saturday's clash between Cork and Kerry.

The All Ireland Round 2 qualifier between Cork and Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday was a poor substitute for the Munster Finals I remember.

On those days, they were always scorching hot too, the pitch was gleaming green, the players larger than life and the stands and terraces were thronged. There was noise and there were flags, US flags and, more controversially, Confederate flags, Rising Sun flags and many other banners featuring Rebel red.

On Saturday in Páirc Ui Chaoimh - where the pitch gleamed in its greenness, it has to be said - there were no flags and the terraces at both ends of the stadium were empty. Not a soul there. Soulless in other words.

And apart from the hub-bub of a 14,000 strong attendance eating chips and soaking up the sun, and the pop songs belting out over the public address system, interspersed from time to time with announcements from the Master of Ceremonies, it was quiet.

There were times during the match when the noise swelled - there was even a momentary outbreak of ‘Rebel! Rebel!’ in the 42nd minute of proceedings when Cork threatened the Kerry goal and, in the centrefield area, rivalplayers squared up to one another. The Cork supporters were sensing that something was on here - Kerry were ahead by just a point and they looked rattled. At that stage their talismanic leader David Clifford had been kept to a single point.

Kerry had been 0-8 to 0-4 ahead at the break and it recalled for me that famous Munster final in 2008 when Cork turned around a half time defice of seven points to win by 5, 1-16 to 1-11. Now that was a comeback and, perhaps, something similar was on here.

Reality was to overcome that brief dream within five minutes when Cork, as they often did during the 70 minutes, were turned over and attack turned into devastating counter-attack. Seán Powter dragged down Paul Geaney outside the square but, implementing a rule which has never been put into effect in anger previously it seemed to me, referee David Gough adjudged that the foul illegally foiled a clear goal scoring opportunity and awarded a penalty, on top of the black card to the Douglas man, which was duly dispatched by clinical Clifford.

I’m not going to second guess the referee but it looked to me like a goal was possible but not definite. The goalkeeper and two players were

inside Geaney when he was advancing goalwards. Could they have intercepted a pass to Paudie Clifford in front of a yawning goalmouth had Powter not made his ill-fated move? I say probably. Who’s to know?

It was a turning point in the game but, in fairness to them, the Cork players didn’t give up the ghost and allow a flood of scores as other teams had done in the past.

They just squandered too many opportunities between then and the final whistle. They put some scoreable opportunities wide but, mostly, they got into good positions but didn’t pull the trigger, each player passing it on to the next so as to avoid taking the responsibility - and the blame - if the attempt was a miss.

The introduction of two subs, Steven Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney, hinted that things would be different as both players made an immediate impact, bursting through the Kerry wall to score a brace of glorious points.

Cork had the momentum it seemed - but only up to some imaginary line between the 45m and 21m Kingdom line and there they floundered, intricate passing moves went awry and the red tide repelled.

The Cork midfield duo appeared to be having a good match - both Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan did an immense amount of work and the Éire Ógplayer threatened on a few occasions when he turned on his turbo charge

to burst through defenders. It yielded a score once.

The Cork defenders were tough - the problem was that the Kerry attackers tooktheir chances and were more efficient in converting these to scores. Seán O’Shea scored 0-4 in the first half which would prove crucial at the final whistle.

When the final whistle finally sounded, Cork were still messing with the ball somewhere between the 45m and the 21m line and didn’t look like scoring and Kerry won the turnover. And that was it.

It wasn’t the Munster Final of old as I said. Apart from a brief spell in the second half when Cork put up the fight, it had all the excitement of a GAA GO game - nobody loses. Cork are already through, bar some giant upset, to a preliminary quarter final. Kerry secured their passage with the win over Cork. Kerry will, probably, beat Louth and if, as expected, Division One champions Mayo beat Cork, only the ‘Wee County’ will fail to make it through this group.

Who-ever thought this system do anything but provide a slate of meaningless fixtures to add to the GAAGO online schedule?

Working on pure mathematics, the 2021 clash between these two historic rivals saw Kerry win by 22 points, Cork were 11 points behind the Kingdom in last year’s encounter in Páirc Uí Rinn so this year’s two point defeat, looked on as graph indicates a new direction is coming.

Except this is Cork V Kerry and sometimes a bit of sorcery intervenes and

Kerry win when they have no right to triumph, when all logic says otherwise. Remember those years at the end of the noughties when we beat them soundly inMunster only to lose catastrophically in Croke Park?

Mathematics is fine on account sheets and perhaps the bean counters in the GAA are happy, who’s to know? But the absence of roaring supporters with all their politically incorrect flags in the terraces on the Saturday tells another story. These same fans would have been in Limerick when the All Ireland champions took the benefit of another dubious penalty decision to win a tie which they could have won.

That Cork County Board got a repayment holiday from Croke Park from the €500,000 instalment due this year because there were no concerts in the Páirc this year tells its own story. Cork v Kerry in its heyday would have yielded a half million without much of a problem.

Eventhough I thought there was a possibility Cork could have won on Saturday, I didn’t allow myself to be confident at any stage. That’s the constant burden of being a Cork football fan. You’re never sure they’re going to win until they’ve actually won.

The Radio Kerry commentator sitting next to me in the press box didn’t think Jack O’Connor’s men had an All Ireland in them this year. But this is Kerry we’re talking about and a strange alchemy works its spell on them by the time they get out of Munster and when they’re in Croke Park, anything is possible. We know this because we have the scars to prove it.

I will always be a Cork follower and our clashes with Kerry will always be special for me, whatever they call them. But Saturday’s clash left a bitter taste of disappointment which is hard to take.

Things became even worse, it seemed, as my car blew a head gasket on the way home. Two gentlemen helped me take it off the road, one of them a GAA juvenile trainer and the other an Irish soldier. The GAA man went out of his way to give me a lift to Macroom. It turned out that he trains my nephew for whom he had the highest praise.

That took the bitter edge off the day and left me feeling hopeful. I will hold on to that hope.

--