Eighteen-point victory for St Finbarr’s over Mallow in Cork Premier SFC first round

Cork star Steven Sherlock shot 1-10 for the city outfit in victory over Mallow

St Finbarr’s 4-15

Mallow 0-9

What was always going to be a difficult test turned out to be as painful as it gets for Mallow in the Bon Secours county premier senior football clash with St Finbarr’s in Blarney last Saturday.

Their 18-point thrashing at the hands of the 2021 kingspins, and defeated finalists last year, was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests, and, if anything, it could have been even more humiliating had the winners kept their foot on the pedal for the entire hour.

The reality is this was never a true contest after Steven Sherlock rattled the net in the eighth minute to push the Barrs 1-1 ahead. From then until half-time, Mallow were made to look more than a little out of their depth as the Barrs functioned with the utmost flair and fluency, carving out the openings virtually at will.

To their credit, Mallow battled manfully to stay afloat before the break, even if they were unable to match the pace and cohesion which the Barrs brought to the table.

And, on the face of it, the North-Cork men’s hopes were still flickering after Shane Merritt posted their first score from play to leave them trailing by just five points with 26 minutes gone.

It was a case of the floodgates opening towards the end of the first-half, however, as Ethan Twomey and Ian Maguire shared a brace of goals for the Barrs before John Barrett added a point, leaving Mallow to turn over 3-7 to 0-4 in arrears and with their cause more or less beyond redemption.

Other than the fact that they never dropped their heads, enjoying a period between the 48th and 57th minutes when they prevented the Barrs from adding to their tally, the game produced precious few positives from a Mallow perspective.

They started promisingly enough, applying some strong early pressure, but two wides and another shot dropped harmlessly into the arms of Barrs custodian John Kerins meant nothing came of it before the excellent Steven Sherlock broke the deadlock from a free in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later came the goal that swung the issue irrevocably in the Barrs’ favour, with Sherlock blasting the ball home from the edge of the square after Colm Scully and William Buckley had combined to create the opportunity.

It was to prove a lucrative day at the office for the silken-skilled and prolific Sherlock, who finished with a return of 1-10, all but five points of which came from play.

Entrusted with the onerous task of keeping the Barrs’ ace marksman in check was Mallow corner-back Paul Lyons, whose admirable tenacity failed to yield the desired result, partly because the service Sherlock received was out of the top drawer.

In truth, the Barrs looked a team of all talents, with defenders Billy Hennessy and Colm Scully, midfielder Ian Maguire, and especially Brian Hayes up front others to stand out.

The rangy Hayes showed his class when effortlessly eluding his marker out near the right corner to instigate an attack out of nothing that led to the Barrs’ second goal from Ethan Twomey.

It’s a measure of the Barrs’ strength-in-depth that blood-sub Bill O’Connell, during his brief cameo approaching half-time, did the spadework for their third goal scored by Ian Maguire.

The highlight of Mallow’s first-half performance was provided by Shane Merritt, who finished a storming run up the left wing with their sole point from play before the interval.

Injury prevented Merritt from resuming after half-time, but his replacement Stephen O’Callaghan quickly made his mark, winning a free that allowed Kevin Sheehan to negate a similar effort by Steven Sherlock within five minutes of the restart.

Mallow didn’t score again, however, until Kieran O’Sullivan converted a free in the 46th minute, and the Barrs, aided by another goal from Ethan Twomey, had built up an unassailable 4-11 to 0-5 lead in the interim.

It goes without saying not too many of the Mallow players will be entirely satisfied with their displays, but they can take a modicum of comfort from the fact that they could still reach the knock-out stages.

Their next two outings in the round-robin series will be against a Douglas side that beat them by just a point in last year’s championship, and St Michael’s – their victims in the county senior ‘A’ final two seasons ago.

All of which suggests they won’t be meeting a team of comparable quality to the Barrs as they attempt to recover from this chastening experience and advance to the championship quarter-finals for the second year in a row.

Notwithstanding how sharp and impressive the Barrs were last Saturday, Mallow won’t need to be told at the same time improvement on this showing will be needed if they are to emerge from Group C with their title aspirations intact.

They did perform most promisingly when bagging three points on the trot inside the last quarter through Seán Hayes, effective substitute Stephen O’Callaghan and Ryan Harkin, which made it 4-12 to 0-9 before the Barrs reasserted their authority on the run-in.

ST FINBARRS: J Kerins; S Ryan, B Hennessy, A O’Connor; C Lyons, J Burns, C Scully; I Maguire 1-1 (1f), M O’Donovan; E Dennehy, B Hayes 0-1(f), E Twomey 2-0; W Buckley 0-1, J Barrett 0-2, S Sherlock 1-10 (5f) Subs: C McCarthy for Lyons (injured), 20, B O’Connell for Hennessy (blood sub), 26, Hennessy for O’Connell, ht, C Barrett for Twomey, 46

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, B Myers, E Coyne; S Copps, E Stanton, M Taylor; M Fitzpatrick, D Moynihan; J Glynn, R Harkin 0-1, S Merritt 0-1; K Sheehan 0-2 (f), K O’Sullivan 0-3 (f), S Hayes 0-1 Subs: S O’Callaghan 0-1 for Merritt (injured), ht, J Browne for Sheehan,46, M Kelleher for Fitzpatrick, 51, M Tobin for Glynn, 55

REFEREE: J Ryan (Macroom)