Early Kerry goal blitz undercuts Cork bid to win back Munster crown

The Rebels performed quite well for a lot of the game, but the Kingdom’s early advantage proved telling

Hugh O’Connor of Cork reacts during the EirGrid GAA Football U20 Munster Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry 2-12

Cork 1-6

Kerry retained their hold of the Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship with ease after brushing aside a highly disappointing Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday evening.

Having been given the fright of their lives by Clare in the penultimate hurdle, Kerry consigned that tepid display to the memory bank with an impressive showing. In many quarters, the emphatic nature of Kerry’s winning margin was not expected and a little more was predicted from Cork.

However the victory was every bit as comfortable as the score line suggests, the win achieved from an impressive Kerry team performance that featured a number of exceptional individual displays. Simply Cork had no answers to the superior power of the defending champions, conceding a pair of early goals rocked the hosts.

That dreadful start sowed the seeds of destruction, Cork lacking penetration, just one forward obliging from play and their lone goal in the third minute of injury time took a bare off the scoreboard.

Right from the opening whistle, Kerry made a statement of intent with 2-1 registered on the scoreboard by the fourth minute. Once the ball was thrown in, Kerry announced their arrival, Thomas O’Donnell and Jack Clifford combining for Cian McMahon to rattle the Cork net with 25 seconds elapsed.

Straight from the restart, Paudie O’Leary and Keith Evans teed up Aaron O’Shea for a sweet point. Cork’s initial attack might well have yielded a goal only for defender Darragh Murray to shoot wide.

The home side were untidy, their problems intensified on the concession of a second goal, Armin Heinrich and McMahon spread-eagled the opposing defence to feed midfielder Cillian Burke who appeared to be fouled but with advantage wave on, the Miltown / Castlemaine player somehow found the net.

Cork needed somebody to provide a spark, welcome points put on the board by Paddy O’Driscoll and Hugh O’Connor. Still Kerry pulled the strings, Cian O’Donoughue, team captain Cillian O’Sullivan and O’Leary effective in defence, Burke and Caolán O’Connell bossed midfield, wing-forward Evans foraged up and down the park to win possession while the industry of target William Shine upset the Cork rear-guard.

Legion’s Shine expressed himself, two pointed frees matched by a pair from play from the man of the match confirmed the Kingdom’ sharpness. That contrasted to Cork’s mediocre play, a number of balls fell into the waiting arms of Kingdom custodian Kieran Mackessy while O’Driscoll kicked wide from a good position prior to a pointed free by Newmarket’s O’Connor, Cork behind 2-5 to 0-4 at the interval.

Those in the 3,205 attendance expecting a Cork backlash on the turnover were disappointed, Kerry easily soaking up the intentions of the home side. An exchange of points to Shine and Cork substitute Niall Kelly were the lone scores in a barren spell.

In general play, Cork were operating second fiddle to Kerry, a great move saw corner Joey Nagle delightfully split the uprights. Unfortunately for Cork, Hugh O’Connor’s effort for a goal was denied by defender Andrew Moynihan and ‘keeper Mackessy produced a fine save from Liam O’Connell.

A number of substitutes created an impact, Luke Crowley kicked a pair of points for the Kingdom, on the opposite, one of Cork best performers saw Niall Kelly introduced, posting two points before bagging a consolation goal.

However, the silverware was wrapped in green and gold long before the full-time whistle.

KERRY: K Mackessy (Finuge); C O’Donoghue (St Mary's), A Moynihan (Rathmore), J Nagle (Austin Stacks) 0-1; K O Sullivan (Glenflesk), A Heinrich (Austin Stacks), P O'Leary (Gneeveguilla); C Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine) 1-0, C O’Connell (Castlegregory); J Clifford (St Michael's Foilmore), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), K Evans (Keel) 0-2; C McMahon (Dr Crokes) 1-0, W Shine (Killarney Legion) 0-6 (0-2f), A O Shea (Listry) 0-1 Subs: L Crowley (Glenflesk) 0-2 for A O’Shea (41); D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for C O’Donoghue (48); C Lynch (Glenflesk) for K O’Sullivan (54); C Foley (Kilcummin) for T O’Donnell (56); R Stack (Beale) for J Clifford (59)

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O'Driscoll (Valley Rovers), D Murray (Glanmire); T O'Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); L O'Connell (Ballincollig), S Dore (Ballincollig); R O'Sullivan (Newcestown), H O'Connor (Newmarket) 0-3f, P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-1; P O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), O Corcoran (St Mary's), T Cunningham (Kilshannig) Subs: E Nash (Douglas) for S Dore (24, inj); N Kelly (Newcestown) 1-2 for J O’Driscoll (ht); R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for P O’Rourke (39); M Quirke (Ballinora) for T O’Mahony (47); E de Búrca (St Michael’s) for T Cunningham (52)

REFEREE: J Hayes (Limerick)

IT MATTERED

A largely trouble free Munster title triumph for Kerry, expressing themselves on the open confines of Pairc Uí Chaoimh, no arguments at the full time whistle to a contest never in doubt.

TURNING POINT

The clock hadn’t quite reached four minutes, Kerry 2-1 to the good, the alarm bells ringing within the Cork defence after Cian McMahon and Cillian Burke netted goals for the Kingdom.

TOP MAN

Kerry possessed creditable performers, none more so than full forward William Shine, the Legion player troubled Cork regularly and yielded 0-6 on the scoreboard.

NEXT UP

Kerry advance to the All Ireland series and a meeting against high flying Sligo on Saturday, May 6.