Early Evan Magner goals set up Castlemagner for Duhallow JAFC win over Lyre

Castlemagner's Evan Magner nets his second goal against Lyre in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Kilbrin. Photo by John Tarrant

Castlemagner 3-11

Lyre 0-10

Goals win games and they did so for Castlemagner on gaining a comfortable victory over Lyre in the opening round to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC to the Kilbrin staging.

When It mattered, the winners built a solid base to build on, two goals early in the opening half confirmed they made the better use of possession.

Even when Lyre came at Castlemagner at different stages, the winners were always able to negotiate scores to stay a safe distance ahead. In fairness to Lyre, they rallied either side of the interval yet a pacy Castlemagner emerged the more accomplished side.

A good start is half the battle and so it proved for Castlemagner, benefiting from an early goal by Evan Magner with Jack Cott and Kryle Holland chipping in with points. The crossbar denied Lyre from a Conor O’Keeffe rasper before they got off the ground from points by Kevin Tarrant and O’Keeffe.

Castlemagner were firmly switched on through the guidance of Donal Gayer, Aaron O’Keeffe, Tadgh Fitzmaurice and Conor Murphy, their prospects heightened from a second goal by Shane Cronin. Lyre mustered up a reply, pointed frees from Alan Coughlan and Cathal O’Donoughue narrowed the arrears 2-3 to 0-5 at the interval.

On the change of ends, Lyre grew in confidence, points from Coughlan and Liam O’Brien halved the arrears. In fairness, the Castlemagner response was calm and measured, Holland and Danny Linehan found the range with excellent points.

And though Lyre showed no signs of panic, the outcome was firmly decided in the 58th minute, Magner blasting home a great goal that put the icing on the cake.

CASTLEMAGNER: T McAuliffe; A O’Keeffe, T Fitzmaurice, B Healy; D Murphy, D Gayer 0-1, C Murphy; C O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan; E Magner 2-0, K Holland 0-4 (2f), D O’Sullivan; S Cronin 1-0, D Linehan 0-5 (4f), J Cott 0-1.

LYRE: T Sheehan; K Sexton, N Twomey, C O’Neill; C Coughlan 0-1, J McAulliffe, E O’Brien; K Tarrant 0-1, R O’Connell; C O’Donoughue 0-1f, C O’Keeffe 0-1, S Kelleher; J Archdeacon, A Coughlan 0-5f, L O’Brien 0-1. Sub: F Murphy for C O’Neill, B O’Keeffe for K Sexton, L Murphy for J Archdeacon, K Barry for S Kelleher.

Referee: J Hartnett (Boherbue)