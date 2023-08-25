Duhallow through to play UCC in Cork County SFC Colleges/Divisional final

Last ditch Conor O’Callaghan point earns Duhallow late winner against Carbery in semi-final

Conor O’Callaghan scored the late winner to send Duhallow into the County SFC (Colleges/Divisional) final

Duhallow 0-15

Carbery 0-14

An injury-time point from Conor O’Callaghan sealed victory for Duhallow over Carbery in a closely contested Bon Secours County SFC (Colleges/Divisional semi-final) at Pairc Uí Rinn.

With just the minimum separating the teams last season, all the indications of a close contest lay in prospect. And so it proved, Duhallow timed their run to perfection, O’Callaghan lofting over a mighty effort from 40 metres for the match winner.

A breeze assisted Carbery enjoyed early dominance only to be reeled in by points from points from Donncha O’Connor and Daniel O’Keeffe.

At times, Carbery enjoyed a grip, Ryan O’Donovan, Ger O’Callaghan and Olan O’Donovan on target for a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage by the break. Duhallow restarted promisingly, O’Connor and influencial substitute Gerry O’Sullivan finding the range. However O’Connor incurred a black card, that left the contest up for grabs.

On the return of the Ballydesmond stalwart, the tide turned in favour of Duhallow from points by O’Connor and Evan Murphy. Back came Carbery to force parity.

Extra time loomed, it called for something special, O’Callaghan providing so with the match winning point.

Duhallow advance to play UCC in the Colleges/Divisional Final on this Sunday at Pairc Uí Rinn with a 7pm throw-in.

DUHALLOW: F O’Connor (Cullen); S Curtin (Rockchapel), K Cremin (Boherbue), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe) 0-1, S Hickey (Rockchapel) 0-1; D Linehan (Castlemagner), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond) 0-6 (4f), L Murphy (Cullen); D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) 0-1f, J Curtin (Rockchapel) 0-2 (1f), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for S Hickey (4, inj), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue) 0-3 for D O’Keeffe (35), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for L Murphy (53), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) 0-1 for J Curtin (56).

CARBERY: M Casey (Bantry Blues); K O’Sullivan (Gabriel Rangers), P Collins (Randal Óg), D Twomey (Ballinascarthy); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) R Hourihane (Kilmacabea), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers) 0-2; S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) 0-3f; P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) 0-1, Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh); K Casey (Bantry Blues) 0-1, R O’Donovan (Barryroe) 0-4, O O’Donovan (Barryroe) 0-2.

Subs: J O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers) 0-1for P O’Driscoll (53), P Healy (St Oliver Plunkett’s) for K O’Sullivan (63).

REFEREE: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)