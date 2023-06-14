Duhallow hurlers see off Carrigdhoun to set up county SHC divisional semi-final against Avondhu

Tomás Howard about to goal for Duhallow against Carrigdhoun in the County SHC at Mallow

Rory Lynn netted two goals for Duhallow against Carrigdhoun in the County SHC at Mallow. Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow 3-29

Carrigdhoun 4-19

It was a great start to the 2023 Senior Hurling Championship (Divisional) for Duhallow as they powered into the semi-final on Tuesday night after a thrilling, high scoring win over Carrigdhoun in Mallow.

The north Cork side led for the majority of the tie but had the fight hard to pull free on several occasions from an opponent that just didn’t know when to quit.

Carrigdhoun bagged four goals on the night and looked likely to push for home late on with Brian Kelleher their main threat throughout. Ronan Kelleher, Michael Murphy and Sean Andrews all impressed on what would ultimately turn out to be a tough night for the men in yellow.

For Duhallow, Tómas Walsh, Tómas Howard and Rory Lynn provided the threat with Luke Philpott hugely impressive in the middle. Conor King and Evan Murphy that impressed as did Conor Murphy who held his own in the middle third of the pitch.

There was little to separate these sides in the opening half with the sides sharing 27 scores between them in the opening 30 minutes of action.

Duhallow were first to settle with four points on the board before the men in yellow knew what hit them. A brace of tasty points from Lynn as well as points from Tómas Howard and Conor Murphy saw the north Cork side settle into the tie – a point from Carrigaline’s Brian Kelleher settling the nerves for the westerners on six minutes.

The sides traded points for the next few minutes with Kelleher adding a brace (one free and a long-range efforts) keeping Duhallow four in front.

Duhallow upped the ante and pushed clear over the next five minutes with four points on the bounce but a quick 1-3 from Carrigdhoun (Kelleher gaoling on 17 minutes) had this one back in the melting pot.

Andrews goaled again for Carrigdhoun on 25 minutes to take the lead for the first time but Duhallow responded emphatically goals from Lynn and Howard pushing them clear as the half time whistle approached.

Both goals had a destabilising effect on a Carrigdhoun side that were up to that point definitely the side on the ascendancy.

Carrigdhoun added two late points sending them in at the interval trailing by three, 2-10 to 2-13.

The pace of scoring eased a little after the break with goals from Adam O’Sullivan and Murphy pushing the vanquished side closer to stealing this one away but Duhallow held firm and a selection of classy frees from Philpott and some super points from Walsh meant that this one stayed going the way of the men in amber.

Credit to both sides for the way the continued to battle on and especially Carrigdhoun who showed a genuine goal scoring threat throughout but when Lynn bagged his second goal of the game this one was done – no question the better side on the night prevailed.

For Carrigdhoun, a round 3 clash with Carbery awaits, and the loser of that one will exit the competition. For Duhallow, a mouth-watering last four clash with neighbours Avondhu is next up – a game that may well catch the public imagination north of the city.

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); A Ryan (Newmarket), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), C Coughlan (Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), C King (Kilbrin) 0-1; C Murphy (Castlemagner) 0-1, R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin) 0-2, T Howard (Dromtarriffe) 1-6, E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) 0-3; R Lynn (Newmarket) 2-3, L Philpott (Banteer) 0-8 (7f), C O’Keeffe (Newmarket) 0-3. Subs: T Walsh (Millstreet) 0-2 for C O’Callaghan and A Coughlan Banteer) for A Ryan (both half time), D Wilson (Banteer) for C O’Keeffe (33 inj).

CARRIGDHOUN: D Mackey (Ballygarvan); J O’Sullivan (Belgooly), C Desmond (Valley Rovers), E Lombard (Ballinhassig); C O’Sullivan (Belgooly), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), M Hitchmough (Shamrocks); G O’Riordan (Belgooly), T O’Callaghan (Kinsale); B Kelleher (Carrigaline) 1-8 (6f, 1.65), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) 1-4; R Kelleher (Carrigaline) 0-4, M Murphy (Kinsale) 1-1, S Andrews (Shamrocks) 1-2. Subs: E O’Donovan (Belgooly) for G O’Riordan (15 inj), J Murphy (Kinsale) for T O’Callaghan (39), N O’Sullivan (Belgooly) for C Desmond (53), S Lombard (Ballinhassig) for E O’Donovan (57).

Referee: D Copps (Ballyhea)