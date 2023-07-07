Duhallow continue on winning ways by warding off late Muskerry challenge in Cork SFC unseeded final

Duhallow now join seeded sides Carbery and UCC in the next phase in late August

Jack Curtin shoots for a Duhallow score against Muskerry in the Bon Secours County SFC at Dromtariffe. Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow 1-15

Muskerry 1-10

A scoring spree in the opening half set Duhallow on their way toward a deserved victory over Muskerry in the Bon Secours County SFC (Colleges/Divisional Section) unseeded final at a rain-swept Dromtariffe on Thursday evening.

Favoured by the elements, Duhallow’s better teamwork and understanding confirmed a committed performance. Simply, Duhallow possessed a greater range to their game, hard graft and superior link play proved all important towards landing the spoils.

When the sides clashed three weeks earlier in the preliminary series, Duhallow enjoyed somewhat of a flattering two goal victory. However on this occasion, a five point victory doesn’t reflect the victors clear superiority for 50 minutes when Duhallow held a twelve point grip before Muskerry mounted a spirited late rally.

Wind and driving rain lashed over the proceedings yet favoured by the elements early on, Duhallow put an authoritative stamp on matters from the outset. The inform Donncha O’Connor set the ball rolling with an early pointed free before the home division added the next five points.

Though Michael Desmond got Muskerry off the ground, Duhallow maintained a grip to enjoy a 0-11 to 0-2 advantage at the break. Matters had boiled over briefly during the second quarter, Evan O’Sullivan (Muskerry) and Mikey McAulliffe (Duhallow) received black cards prior to Muskerry defender Kevin Manning incurring a red card for an off the ball alteration.

Muskerry’s cause wasn’t helped on playing the entire second half with 14 players. Duhallow were now operating against the elements, close to goaling twice before Jack Curtin did find the net following good work by Rockchapel club colleague Seamus Hickey. Holding a twelve point grip, Duhallow dropped a gear, Muskerry fought the good fight, a late push outscored Duhallow 1-5 to 0-1 highlighted by a David Horgan goal.

However, Duhallow weren’t going to be caught and safeguarded their position to progress to join seeded sides Carbery and UCC in the next phase in late August.

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Castlemagner); K Crowley (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan 0-1 (Dromtariffe), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtariffe), D Cashman 0-1 (Millstreet); D Linehan (Castlemagner), S Hickey 0-1 (Rockchapel); A O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor 0-7 (2f) (Ballydesmond), L Murphy (Cullen); J Linehan 0-1 (m) (Millstreet), J Curtin 1-3 (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe 0-1 (Rockchapel). Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe) for J Linehan (41), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue) for L Murphy (48), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for A O’Connor (52), E Murphy (Dromtariffe) for M McAuliffe (57), C Hickey (Cullen) for J Curtin (58).

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (Uibh Laoire); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Rohan (Kilmurry), M Corrigan (Macroom); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Uibh Laoire); D Horgan 1-1 (0-1f) (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), M Bradley 0-2 (1f) (Aghabullogue), A O’Sullivan 0-1 (Aghabullogue); M Lordan (Ballinora), M Desmond 0-3 (1f) (Cill na Martra), S Furey 0-1 (Cill na Martra). Subs: C Furey (Cill na Martra) for D O’Connell (23), D Thompson (Aghabullogue) for K Kelleher (inj, 28), I Wycherley 0-2 (Ballinora) for C Gillespie (35), M McLoughlin (Inniscarra) for A O’Sullivan (43), M Creed (Clondrohid) for B O’Gorman (52).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth)