Duarigle Gaels finish strongly to overcome Sliabh Luachra in Rebel Óg U14 football final

Duarigle Gaels 4-4

Sliabh Luachra Gaels 2-3

Duarigle Gaels collected the Rebel Óg North U14 Football League Division 3 League title following a thrilling victory over Sliabh Luachra Gaels at Cullen. Both sides deserve credit for their all out action to a highly entertaining encounter before the Millstreet and Cullen combination landed the spoils.

First half goals from Alan McAuliffe and Cian Kelleher helped Duarigle Gaels yet Sliabh Luachra remained in touch from a Bobby Vaughan goal to trail 2-1 to 1-2 at the interval.

The contest remained wide open on the restart, both sides striving for scores, the Ballydesmond and Kiskeam boys encouraged by a goal from Milosz Florizak. As the excitement reached fever pitch, Duarigle Gaels finished the stronger of the two sides, Evan O’Mahony and Pelumi Akinbote netting goals to confirm outright victory and allow team captain Oran Kiely accept the triumphant Shield presented by North Cork Rebel Óg Chairman Kieran Linehan.

DUARIGLE GAELS: C Eberechi, C McCarthy, Cillian Golden, O Kiely, A Aileru, Cian Golden, J Fitzgerald, L O’Dwyer, P Akinbote, S Vundhla 0-1, E O’Mahoney 1-1, C Kelleher, A McAulliffe. Subs. O O’Connor, C Murphy.

SLIABH LUACHRA GAELS: D McSweeney; C Murphy, D Ward, C Lehane, D Cronin, N Crowley, F Lorkowski 0-1, M Florizak 1-0, D O'Keeffe, D O'Callaghan, O Brosnan, B Vaughan 1-2, A Fleming. Subs. C O'Shea, R O'Callaghan, D Sheahan, A O'Callaghan, S Kerrisk, D Cronin, J Ward.

Referee: D Anketell (Boherbue)