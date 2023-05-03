Dromtariffe pull out all the stops to deny Kilbrin in Duhallow hurling league

Dromtariffe were pushed all the way before beating Kilbrin in a lively Duhallow JAHL contest — © SPORTSFILE

Dromtariffe 1-20

Kibrin 2-15

Dromtariffe were pushed all the way to overcome Kilbrin in a lively Twohigs of Kanturk Duhallow JAHL in Kilbrin.

An even contest throughout, Dromtariffe made it count when it mattered to claim a deserved victory. From the outset, Dromtariffe enjoyed dominance from Seán Howard, Stephen Coyne and Daniel O’Keeffe.

Steadily Kilbrin raised their game, points put on the board by Stephen O’Reilly and Conor King before William Heffernan pounced for a goal and a narrow lead. Dromtariffe responded, Howard, Evan Murphy and Coyne adding points for a 0-12 to 1-8 advantage at half time.

Again Dromtariffe took up the running on the restart, availing in the solid workrate of Mikie O’Gorman, Jack Murphy and Coyne. Indeed they looked to be in the driving seat, good work by Noel O’Riordan set up O’Keeffe to net.

Trailing by five points, Kilbrin were thrown a lifeline, O’Reilly found the rigging from a close in free. From there to the finish, it remained a battle but Dromtariffe possessed the stronger kick to claim the win.

DROMTARIFFE: D Hartnett; S McSweeney, M O’Gorman, C O’Callaghan; R Daly, J Murphy, J Kelleher; S Howard 0-9, E Murphy 0-2; S Coyne 0-4, G O’Keeffe 0-1, D O’Keeffe 1-2, D O’Leary, N O’Riordan 0-1, A Healy 0-1. Subs: M Sheehan, S O’Riordan, A Daly, K O’Sullivan.

KILBRIN: E O’Riordan; M O’Brien, B O’Mahony, D Daly; S McMahon 0-1, E Sheahan 0-1, C King 0-1; F O’Connor, J Harrington; S O’Reilly 1-10, T O’Brien, N Field 0-1, T O’Brien 0-1, W Heffernan 1-0, R Heffernan.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)