Draw against Castletownroche is good enough to see Iveleary through to Cork JBHC quarter-final

A late penalty converted by Jim Power was enough to see Iveleary through

A late penalty converted by Jim Power was enough to see Iveleary through Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Iveleary 2-9

Castletownroche 0-15

A draw was enough to ensure Iveleary advanced to the quarter-final Bon Secours County JBHC Round 3 game at the 4G Pitch Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday evening. It was closely contested for long periods. Iveleary after a slow start trailed by three points after seven minutes.

They had three points by Brian O'Riordan (two) and Sean O'Riordan to be level 0-3 each after 12 minutes. Sam Pickering was denied a good goal scoring chance by Castletown keeper John Batterberry.

Good play by impressive Mark O'Callaghan led to a Liam Sugrue point. O'Callaghan followed with a long range pointed free. Iveleary were again off target before Brian O'Riordan pointed a free in the 29th minute.

Deep in injury time Jack Relihan with a long range free found Niall Hazelwood who pointed. A foul on Muiris Browne led to a Mark O'Callaghan pointed free that gave the Avondhu side an interval lead 0-7 to 0-4.

Castletownroche moved double scores clear on the resumption when a free by Jack Relihan found Mark O'Callaghan. In the 38th minute Iveleary had their first goal.

Liam Kearney worked well for Seán O'Riordan who goaled from close range. Castletown picked up greatly with Muiris Browne, Jack Relihan and Mark O'Callaghan doing very well. O'Callaghan pointed a free, a '65 and from play as they moved 0-11 to 1-4 clear.

Entering the final quarter Ciaran O'Riordan placed Brian O'Riordan for a point. Jim Power pointed two long range frees before Power worked well for Ciaran O'Riordan who levelled 0-11 to 1-8.

Mark O'Callaghan with late pointed frees had the Avondhu side 0-15 to 1-9 ahead and they looked on course for a place in the county quarter-finals with the final whistle fast approaching.

However, in one last twist Iveleary forced a penalty deep in injury time when Dan O'Riordan was upended in the square. The resultant penalty was drilled to the net by Jim Power to level matters.

This was soon greeted by the final whistle and even though they finished in stalemate Iveleary had a better scoring average in their two games in the championship meaning they pipped Castletownroche to a quarter final spot with Ballyclough topping the group as winners as they progress to the County JBHC quarter-final.

IVELEARY: D Dineen, A Sweeney, D O'Riordan, D O'Donovan, J Donovan, J Power 1-2 (1-0 pen 0-2f), K Manning, C O'Riordan 0-1, S O'Riordan 1-1, O Clancy, B O'Riordan 0-5 (4f), F McSweeney, S Pickering, L Kearney, J Pickering. Subs: S Galvin for O Clancy (inj), S Hodman for F McSweeney.

CASTLETOWNROCHE: J Batterberry, A O'Donovan, S Sugrue, W Madden, N O'Brien, J Relihan, T Barrett, M Browne 0-1, A O'Leary, N Hazelwood 0-1, M O'Callaghan 0-12 (7f, 1 '65'), J Linehan, L Sugrue 0-1, D Relihan, D O'Neill. Subs: S Sheehan for J Linehan, B Batterberry for L Sugrue.