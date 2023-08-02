Dramatic recovery sees Kanturk take points over Fermoy in Cork SAFC

Fermoy proved unable to break down solid Kanturk resistance in the second half

Shane Aherne (Fermoy) and Aidan Walsh (Kanturk) challenge for the ball during the Bon Secours Co. SAFC at Fermoy. Picture John Tarrant

Kanturk 3-13

Fermoy 2-12

This Bon Secours County SAFC game at Killavullen on Friday evening was very lively all through. Fermoy started with Garry O'Callaghan and Shane Aherne in midfield.

Ian Walsh opened the scoring after three minutes. David Lardner with a free opened Fermoy's account. Kanturk in a good attack by impressive Lorcan McLoughlan and Aidan Walsh led to Ian Walsh having a good effort saved by Dale Dawson.

In the ninth minute Fermoy had their first goal when Padraigh de Roiste worked well for Darragh Daly, who goaled. Tommy Walsh replied for the Duhallow side under pressure after 12 minutes. David Lardner pointed two Fermoy frees 1-2 to 0-2.

Good play by Garry O'Callaghan led to a fine point off the crossbar. Fermoy introduced James Molloy who did very well. Aidan Walsh kept Kanturk in touch with a free.

In the 27th minute Padraigh de Roiste worked well for David Lardner who kicked a fine point. Kanturk finished out the half well having two late points by Grantas Bucinskas (free) and Ian Walsh (free). At half time Fermoy led 1-5 to 0-5.

On the resumption Aidan Walsh pointed for the winners. They had two wides in quick succession. In the 34th minute Padraigh de Roiste pointed a free.

Fermoy followed when Darragh Daly worked well for James Molloy who sent over. Good play for Fermoy by Greg Lardner to Padraigh de Roiste led to a foul that David Lardner converted.

Further Fermoy pressure led to a goal by Darragh Daly after good play by Daly, James Molloy and Padraigh de Roiste as they moved 2-8 to 0-6 ahead. Colin Walsh replied for Kanturk. Good play by James Molloy led to a massive point by Shane Aherne as Fermoy went eight points clear 2-9 to 0-7.

Ian Walsh got a point back for Kanturk with Ben Twomey (free) restoring the eight point lead entering the last quarter 2-10 to 0-8. Kanturk took the game to their opponents in the final quarter winning the midfield battle and their forwards were also in great form as they scored 3-5 in that period. First Grantas Bucinskas pointed with Ian Walsh (free) making it 2-10 to 0-10.

The winner’s three goals came in a four minute spell. First Mark Healy placed Lorcan McLoughlan for a goal in the 49th minute. Paul Walsh followed with a 51st minute goal as the sides were level 2-10 each.

Two minutes later Alan Walsh goaled. Aidan Walsh edged his side four points clear following a four man attack. Further pressure saw Colin and Tommy Walsh add a point each.

Fermoy tried very hard to get back into contention. They were unable to break down a solid Kanturk defence but had two late pointed frees by Ben Twomey and David Lardner. Kanturk held out for a memorable win. Other teams in this group are O'Donovan Rossa and Knocknagree.

KANTURK: R Cashman, J McLoughlan, J Browne, M Healy, C Mullane, T Walsh 0-2, J Fitzpatrick, P Walsh 1-0, Aidan Walsh 0-3 (1f), G Bucinskas 0-2 (1f), C Walsh 0-2, L McLoughlan 1-0, C Clernon, Alan Walsh, 1-0, I Walsh 0-4 (2f) Subs: C Hendry for J Fitzpatrick, G Keenehan for C Clernon, B Healy for C Walsh.

FERMOY: D Dawson, S Shanahan, P Murphy, R Morrisson, T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan, J Carr, G O'Callaghan, D Daly 1-0, S Aherne 0-1, D O'Callaghan 1-0, D Lardner 0-7 (3f, 1 m), P de Roiste 0-1f, A Creed Subs: J Molloy 0-1 for S Shanahan (inj), D O'Carroll for M Brennan, J O'Brien for G O'Callaghan, A Aherne for D Daly (inj) B Twomey 0-2 (1f) for D O'Callaghan