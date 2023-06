Diarmuid Sheehan: Supposedly overly-physical U20s simply a pleasure to watch for Cork hurling folk

Cork hurlers are more used to be labelled light-weight than overly physical, but if anything it’s a compliment to the side Ben O’Connor built

Cork players celebrate in the dressing room after the O’Neills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Corkman Today at 11:28