Diarmuid Sheehan: Cork were magnificent, Waterford woeful, Tipperary will provide the acid test

There’s nothing quite like championship and as last Sunday on Leeside proved

There really is nothing like it. The blood red colours on the backs of tens of thousands of Cork hurling supporters snaking their way down Centre Park and Monaghan Roads for the opening day of another Cork hurling quest is something to behold – add in the mandatory sunshine, the smell of salt and vinegar chips and the exuberance of youth and you have the makings of an Irish summer on Leeside.