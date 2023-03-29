Deserved win for Buttevant over St Nicks in Division 6

Buttevant hit six points in the final quarter to secure their victory

Buttevant hit six points in the final quarter Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Buttevant 0-15

St Nick's 1-5

Buttevant were seven point winners over St Nick's in the opening round County Football League Division 6 at Buttevant on Sunday.

Over the hour the home side were the better equipped and they took some good scores. Jamie Whelan placed Mark Lenahan for an early point. Good play by Ryan Fowley led to a Ben O'Connor point. St Nick's fought back well with two pointed frees by Gavin Marshall.

David Hanlon had good points for Buttevant. By half time the winners were 0-8 to 0-3 clear. Gavin Marshall had an early goal on the changeover for the City side.

Brian O'Shaughnessy made some excellent saves in the Buttevant goal as Nick's tried hard for a second goal. Ryan Fowley placed Chris O'Toole who pointed 0-9 to 1-3.

James O'Brien kept St Nicks in touch with a point, while Buttevant hit six points in the final quarter by Seamus Madigan, David Hanlon (two), Ryan Fowley and Mark Lenahan (two) as they emerged comfortable winners in the end.

Best for Buttevant were David Hanlon, Mark Lenahan, Ryan Fowley, Brian O'Shaughnessy, Seamus Madigan and Kevin Lenahan. For St Nick's Eddie Fuller, Donagh Coughlan, Lee Quilligan and Gavin Marshall did well.

BUTTEVANT: B O'Shaughnessy, M Walsh, N O'Riordan, A Trimm, R Fowley 0-1, K Bowles, J Whelan, K Lenahan, B O'Connor 0-1, S Madigan 0-1, D Hanlon 0-5 (0-2f), D Walsh 0-1, M Lenahan 0-5 (0-1f), D Keane, S O'Callaghan Subs: C O'Toole 0-1 for K Lenahan (blood) C O'Toole for D Walsh, K O'Keeffe for D Keane, E O'Donoghue for S Madigan, B O'Riordan for S O'Callaghan, J O'Riordan for E O'Donoghue

ST NICK'S: E Fuller, Z Lynch, E Varian, C Horgan, C O'Sullivan, D Dunlea, S Horgan, D Coughlan, J Morrissey, E O'Sullivan, D Morris L Quilligan, N Goulding 0-1, J O'Brien 0-1, G Marshall 1-3 (0-2f) Subs: R Long for J Morrissey, D Milner for L Quilligan, A O'Brien for E O'Sullivan R Byrne for E Varian, S Barrett for C Horgan, D Marshall for C O'Sullivan

REFEREE: Cathan Treacy (Nemo Rangers)