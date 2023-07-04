Derry just ‘a bridge too far’ for Cork, manager John Cleary admits

Overall the Castlehaven man was happy with how the Rebels’ season progressed as he looks to the future

If John Cleary was an aeroplane he could be best described as being in something of a holding pattern after his Cork side went down to Derry in the All Ireland quarter-final last Sunday in Croke Park – the same stage as in 2022.

In his post-match press conference the man charged with bringing Cork football back to centre stage was threading a fine line in his commentary about the game staying well clear of criticising his opponents for what, we would describe, as their ultra-negative football.

Cleary was magnanimous in defeat, wishing Derry well for the remaining games of the championship. Nevertheless, one couldn’t help but feel if the cameras and the hacks weren’t there he may well have cut loose. Only the man himself can verify that.

Cork had impressed many in recent weeks as they beat Mayo and Roscommon to book their place in the last eight only to find themselves facing a red wall on Sunday that just wasn’t prepared to let Cork play and firmly resistant to Cork getting through.

Cleary was looking to take the positives sighting fatigue rather than Derry’s tactics as the likely reason for Cork’s flatness on the day.

“Today was just a bridge too far,” he said.

"You can't beat coming here year after year, which the top teams have been doing. Cork have been out of it there for a number of years. The first thing we need to do is get back into Division 1, which is not easy either because Division 2 is very competitive. You become battle-hardened then.

“The other thing is trying to develop a panel so that you'd have 24 or 25. Unfortunately we were down maybe three or four players today with injuries, which could have helped us. That's what we've been trying to do: develop a panel.

“But it's tough, tough stuff. You see from these matches over the weekend that there's no quarter asked or given. And that's where we're trying to get to. Whether we will or not, only time will tell.

“It was a strange sort of a game in that we had a lot of possession in the first 10 or 15 minutes, but didn’t make it count. They were very defensive. We couldn’t break them down and they turned us over.

“Then, before half-time – similar to last week – we got a couple of points and felt going in that we hadn’t played outstandingly well and were just a point down.

“After half-time, we had two chances of points and didn’t get them. We took one in for a goal and missed it, got overturned and they went down and just picked us off.

“It looked like it was going to be a long day for us then the goal gave us a lifeline, maybe a bit out of the blue. Next thing, we gave away the goal back, which was a killer.”

The manager was also clear that missed chances and that lack of that cutting edge were fatal on a day that Cork just didn’t have the answers when the questions came.

“We did have the openings, but unfortunately we missed two or three and the big thing there is if we could have got a point or two ahead at the beginning and gone toe-to-toe with them and made them come out… It’s difficult, but that’s it.

“You saw the game [on Saturday]: Armagh and Monaghan was exactly the same and it’s up to us to try and break it down. I felt there that we had three or four wides in the first-half and if you were clinical on another day that would certainly make them come out a small bit if you were a few points in front.

“It was just the execution at the end, we didn’t get the scores and that’s what cost us in the end.”

2023, Cleary’s first full season at the helm will likely be seen in a positive light, but that will only be the case if Cork move on from here – still though, some fine performances along the way.

“Looking at the whole year this year, we had some very good performances in the League. We were then turned over by Clare, but since then we beat Louth, went toe-to-toe with Kerry up to the end, beat Mayo and beat Roscommon. Today was just a bridge too far.

“When we look back on it, the learnings should be good. It's up to the lads now if they want to try and get to the next level, but this is the ultimate, the games here in Croke Park.

"They're tactical, they're tough, they're hard and you must have everything going for you. We're probably not at that level yet. That's the test now to see if we're able to get to that level going forward.”