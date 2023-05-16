Delighted Cork Under 20 boss Ben O’Connor hails Rebel resilience

‘Clare will be disgusted to lose a game like that today and, of course, on the other side of that we are delighted,’ the Newtownshandrum legend said

Cork manager Ben O'Connor celebrates after his side's victory in the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork secured their fourth Under 20/21 Munster hurling title in five years on Monday night, seeing off a very credible challenge from a Clare side that for long periods of the second period looked the more likely side to win.

Cork manager Ben O’Connor has been a hugely positive influence on almost every side he has been involved with since starting his managerial career a few years back and now, at the helm of the county’s second side, O’Connor seems to have really found his groove. A leader on and off the field.

O’Connor’s post-match interview gave an insight into just what the manager felt during the tie and how close he thought it was to going the way of the opposition.

“I am delighted. We were in a great position at half-time, up by four after playing against the breeze and they got a great start after half-time. The game looked to be getting away from us.

“The lads went back to the game plan and just kept working and working and that really was the difference at the end – we ended up doing what we were doing all year so I am just delighted that we got a two-point win at the end.

“It was also great work there at the end by Jack Leahy to find Ross [O’Sullivan] there at the end to seal it for us.”

Winners get the spoils and get to experience all the positive emotions, but O’Connor knew just what Clare would be feeling at the full-time whistle.

“Clare will be disgusted to lose a game like that today and, of course, on the other side of that we are delighted. If you look at all the games so far, we have been behind at half-time, but today we were ahead but again went down and it came down to our belief, fair play to the strength and conditioning guys because we have been finishing like trains in all the games this year, and that was the case again tonight.”

Cork have been impressive all season winning all their games up to Monday night however the previous ones always had the luxury of being round robin ties. Monday night was do or die and fortunately for the Newtownshandrum legend it was the latter not the former than prevailed.

“There was added pressure of course tonight as it was the first night that it was knock-out. The other games this year we always had that next game to play, but tonight it was the first night with real pressure on and we got to see what our boys are made of.”

O’Connor was impressed by the way his charges battled back and the performance as a whole was very much to his liking, but the manager has seen it all before with this current crop. No surprises with the display.

“We have seen this from our fellows every night at training and all we ask them to do is bring that to the field and tonight that was as close as we got to that level at training.”

The small matter of an All-Ireland Final awaits and that is likely to take the major focus for the coming days. All successes for the county, regardless of grade are required to build momentum, but there are no guarantees that players will progress or be successful at senior. Time will tell on that one, so says O’Connor.

“We now have a couple of weeks to get ready for an All-Ireland Final so it will be a busy but exciting few weeks ahead,” he says.

“We are Cork men and we want Cork to be winning at every grade. It is the same in every other county, but it is a massive step-up from Under 20 to senior so what we are trying to do here is put the lads on the right track so that hopefully some few of them will be able to make it onto the senior squad.”

Ahead of the game on Monday night, O’Connor was vocal on his disappointment with the powers that be regarding the decision to stop under age players from playing Under 20 and senior inter-county on the same week. After the game O’Connor was as critical, but hoped the decision would be changed ahead of the final.

“I don’t know if Eoin [Downey] will be permitted to play in the final if Cork seniors are due to play the same week,” he said.

“To me it seems ridiculous. A player is being punished for being good. Earlier in the season a player could play with his college on Thursday and with his county on Sunday but now, playing on Monday and then the following weekend is not allowed.

“Players should be allowed to play with their age to win titles with their team if they are good enough. I don’t know if the decision will be changed ahead of the final. It is out of our hands and hopefully everyone sees sense. The player is being punished for being good.

“It is like the time they got rid of Anthony Nash’s penalties because he got too good at them. It seems like we are trying to punish everything good in our game.”

Time will tell if O’Connor gets to select Downey for the All Ireland Final.