Defiant Cork always in the driving seat to overcome battling Louth in All-Ireland opener

Conor Corbett had to hit a late winner for the Rebels in Navan on Saturday afternoon, but Cork had always seemed likely to win the game

Cork players Ruairi Deane, left, and Seán Powter celebrate after their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Louth 1-17

Cork 1-19

Even though there were times when the Rebels’ superiority slipped – they went behind twelve minutes from the end following a Sam Mulroy effort for the, eh, hosts – it seemed like they were never truly out of their comfort zone.

Cork’s utter dominance of the midfield exchanges, where Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire delivered remarkable displays, was in contrast to the National League meeting of the sides in March, when Tommy Durnin’s ability to outfield the pair stilted the platform upon which Louth based their winning burst.

The tables were well and truly turned on summer sod, however, and even when the ball did break, most notably when deep inside the six additional minutes at the end of the second half, Cork players were sharpest to hoover up whatever was going.

John O’Rourke collected a vital break with just a point in the difference and drew a foul from which Conor Corbett received possession, firing over to seal victory for the Munster natives.

Falling behind has been a recurrent trend in Louth matches this term, many of which have ended desirably, including in their two previous matches on Boyneside. Louth recovered from five down against Meath and eight in arrears versus Westmeath to prevail on both occasions.

And while they managed to overturn a 1-11 to 0-8 deficit through a devastating 13-minute salvo, which included a goal by Liam Jackson after he had robbed Daniel O’Mahony of possession, to lead inside the final quarter, such dominance was unsustainable and Cork bagged three points in succession around the hour mark to deflate Louth’s revival somewhat.

Although the free count was similar, there were several moments that shone the spotlight on the official. Louth attacker Craig Lennon was impeded as he strove to get on the end of a Durnin pass on 16 minutes, but with play waved on Cork surged clear, the ball ending with Chris Óg Jones who got his defence-splitting delivery off towards the inrushing Maguire despite being fouled.

Whistler Martin McNally was a tad too eager to blow for the free when the advantage was with the Cork midfielder given he had only James Califf to beat.

The most debatable call of the half actually involved the Louth goalkeeper who was deemed to have over-carried when pressured by the outstanding Brian Hurley. It seemed to be a harsh call live and replays backed up the notion.

Hurley showed no mercy by picking out Ruairí Deane quickly and the Bantry man marauded into Louth territory, picked out Brian O’Driscoll and he made no mistake with a ruthless dispatch to the net after 17 minutes, making it 1-3 to 0-3.

Wind-aided, and with Deane, Seán Powter, Hurley, Jones and the central pairing purring, Cork pushed out their lead to four at the interval – 1-8 to 0-7 – with the excellent Mulroy, who had calls for a penalty waved away at one stage, and Peter Lynch the sole above-average performers for Louth.

Within 11 minutes of Jones giving the Rebels a six-point cushion, Leonard Grey had levelled and then Mulroy dropped over a beauty, turning away to the terrace and letting out a palpable roar of delight.

The Louth captain was inspirational at times, but twice gifted possession away that led to Cork scores in the closing minutes, during which Conor Early had a shot that many supporters deemed to have gone over only for the umpire to wave wide.

Louth’s only source of comfort is the fact that they have two more games to salvage their championship bid. The opposition will go up a few ratchets in terms of standard, however.

As, indeed, it will for Cork with the Kingdom to come calling this Saturday afternoon, but there was more than enough in this victory for John Cleary’s men to take comfort from. Not least of which their ability to bounce back from set-backs.

LOUTH: James Califf; Dermot Campbell, Peter Lynch 0-1, Niall Sharkey; Leonard Grey 0-1, Anthony Williams, Donal McKenny; Tommy Durnin 0-1, Conor Early 0-1; Conall McKeever, Sam Mulroy 0-8 (4f), Bevan Duffy; Paul Mathews, Ciarán Downey 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-1 Subs: Dylan McKeown 0-1 for Mathews (HT), Dáire McConnon for Duffy (HT), Liam Jackson 1-0 for Campbell (39), Conor Grimes 0-1 for Lennon (44), Conall McCaul for McConnon (65)

CORK: Mícheál Aodh Martin; Maurice Shanley, Daniel O’Mahony, Tommy Walsh; Luke Fahy, Seán Meehan, Mattie Taylor; Colm O’Callaghan 0-2, Ian Maguire 0-2; Killian O’Hanlon 0-1, Seán Powter 0-1, Brian O’Driscoll 1-1; Ruairí Deane, Brian Hurley 0-8 (6f), Chris Óg Jones 0-1 Subs: Kevin O’Donovan for Meehan (21), Stephen Sherlock 0-1 for Powter (48), Cian Kiely for Walsh (49), Eoghan McSweeney for O’Hanlon (56), Conor Corbett 0-1 for Jones (64), John O’Rourke 0-1 for Hurley (70)

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan)