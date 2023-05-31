Deel Rovers capture football league division 2 title after low-scoring win over Shanballymore

Deel Rovers 1-6

Shanballymore 0-8

The first of this year’s Cavanagh's Fermoy Ford League finals took place at Churchtown when Deel Rovers with a great team performance had a point to spare over Shanballymore in the Division 2 FL decider.

Both teams had a indifferent run in recent weeks. Deel Rovers who were involved in some great tussles en route to the league final but sadly two surprising defeats in the County JBFC all but put an end to their interest in the county championship. Shanballymore, on the other hand, had recorded wins over Belgooly and Glengarriffe and advanced to the County quarter-finals with a game to spare in the group stages.

In a low scoring final the outcome was in the balance all through. Shanballymore started brightly and three early points by Eoin O'Regan, Darragh Palmer and Corey Buckley raced them into a 0-3 to no score lead by the sixth minute. Deel Rovers quickly settled. Tommy Curran was denied a goal scoring opportunity when the Shanballymore keeper Stephen Donegan saved well.

Nevertheless the Milford side made amends two minutes later when Henry O'Gorman and Jamie O'Connor linked up well to set up Brian Murphy for a well taken goal. Deel Rovers edged in front at the end of the first quarter when wing back Brian Villiers was at the end of a great movement to kick over a fine point 1-1 to 0-3.

At the other end Shanballymore who over elaborated the short passing at times had a goal scoring chance by Jake Buckley cleared off the line by the Deel Rovers keeper Pat Ryan. Instead it was Deel Rovers that were showing the greater urgency. In the 22nd minute Ciaran O'Sullivan, Ryan O'Gorman and Brian Murphy worked very well to set up Jamie O'Connor for a point 1-2 to 0-3.

Shanballymore's response was immediate with Darragh Palmer setting up Corey Buckley for a long range point. In the closing moments Henry O'Gorman and Noah Butler traded a point as Deel Rovers held a 1-3 to 0-5 advantage at the short whistle.

On the changeover Deel Rovers who had some fine displays by Pat Watson, Kieran O'Flynn, Ciaran O'Sullivan, Ryan O'Gorman, Brian Villiers, Anthony Watson, Tadgh O'Flynn, Henry O'Gorman, Tommy Curran, Jamie O'Connor and Brian Murphy started in a very determined manner. Anthony Watson and Jamie O'Connor combined very well to set up Tadgh O'Flynn for a great point in the 32nd minute while three minutes later a timely interception from a Shanballymore attack by Kieran O'Flynn resulted in Brian Murphy kicking over that opened up a three point advantage 1-5 to 0-5.

In a thrilling half both teams battled hard for supremacy. Shanballymore created many movements but at times that found it difficult to break down a solid Deel Rovers backline. Corey Buckley had a point from a free in the 37th minute. Scores were at a premium for the next 15 minutes with the next score coming in the 52nd minute when substitute Eoin Dillon had a point for the winners.

With time running out Shanballymore threw caution to the wind. A great point by Eoin McHugh was followed by a Corey Buckley free in the 56th minute and extra-time seemed likely when just a point separated the teams 1-6 to 0-8.

Try as they might Shanballymore were unable to get the levelling score and instead it was Deel Rovers that held on for a close but fully deserved victory. After the game North Cork Board Chairman Arthur O'Keeffe presented the cup to the winning captain Pat Watson.

DEEL ROVERS: P Ryan, J O'Flynn, P Watson, S O'Flynn, B Villiers 0-1, K O'Flynn, R O'Gorman, C O'Sullivan, T O'Flynn 0-1, K O'Leary, A Watson, H O'Gorman 0-1, T Curran, J O'Connor 0-1, B Murphy 1-1. Subs: E Dillon 0-1f for T Curran, M O'Flynn for K O'Flynn (inj), B Geary for K O'Leary.

SHANBALLYMORE: S Donegan, C McDonald, B Sheedy, P Fitzgerald, L Fitzharris, B O'Reilly, B O'Grady, S Looney, D Palmer 0-1, J Sheedy, E McHugh 0-1, C Buckley 0-4 (2f), E O'Regan 0-1, N Butler 0-1, J Buckley. Subs: R Hallinan for N Butler, M Burke for B O'Grady (inj).