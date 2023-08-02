David Twomey’s shooting class is key to Knocknagree win over Kanturk in Duhallow JAFC

First half flurry puts Kilbrin on road to victory against Newmarket in JAFC

Knocknagree sharpshooter David Twomey escapes the cluthes of a Kanturk defender during the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC at Kiskeam. Photo by John Tarrant

Knocknagree 0-20

Kanturk 1-7

A dominant display from Knocknagree swept aside Kanturk in the opening round of the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow Junior A Football Championship at Kiskeam.

Though Kanturk began and finished on a positive note, Knocknagree's energy and sharper teamwork shone through the proceedings. When it came to finding the target, Kanturk possessed a wonderful accurate striker in corner forward David Twomey, contributing a massive 0-12 tally from a variety of angles.

Early on, Kanturk swept ahead on two occasions from points by Danny O’Donoughue only to be reeled in by duplicate scores from Twomey and Tadgh Long frees at the opposite end. Steadily, Knocknagree took a grip on the proceedings through the promising play of Neil O’Connor, Seán Twomey and Seán Daly in defence with Shane O’Connor and Paul O’Connor prominent in the centre.

That allowed well worked ball into attack, Matthew Daly forced an excellent save from Kanturk custodian Jordan Fullerton. The initiative remained with Knocknagree, Twomey and Long kicked the next six points.

Kanturk replied with a Stephen McAulliffe point only for Knocknagree to answer with additional points from Twomey and Long helped build a 0-11 to 0-3 advantage at the interval. On the restart, it remained the Twomey and Long show on strengthening their side’s hand.

In fairness, Kanturk attempted to raise their level of performance with points by O’Donoughue and Ryan Carroll. Knocknagree cemented their authority from the accurate Twomey and Paud Dineen.

Credit Kanturk for pursuing the game to the finish, rewarded on a consolation penalty converted by O’Donoughue.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, M Murphy, C O'Connor; N O'Connor, S Twomey, S Daly; S O'Connor, P O'Connor; R O'Connor, P Dineen 0-1, T Long 0-5, D Twomey 0-12, M Daly 0-1, K Barry. Subs: J Horgan, B Hickey, Daniel Murphy 0-1, Dan Murphy, A O'Sullivan.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; P Leahy, D J D O'Connor, E McAulliffe; S Moylan, D O'Connor, C Breen; E Guiney, D O'Donoughue 1-5, Calum Carroll, E Daly 0-1, Ciaran Vaughan; Ciaran Carroll, S McAulliffe 0-1, R Carroll. Sub: D Gray.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)

First half flurry puts Kilbrin on road to victory against Newmarket

Kilbrin 3-12

Newmarket 0-8

KILBRIN encountered few problems from Newmarket to a comfortable victory in Round 1 to the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow Junior A Football Championship in the damp Tullylease staging.

Right throughout the hour, Kilbrin looked a far more formidable force on parading decent teamwork.Wind and driving rain made for testing conditions, Kilbrin utilised the elements to their advantage in the opening half.

A great start saw Eoin Sheahan fire home a goal, the score settling Kilbrin through the grafting play of Gearóid Lynes, Rory King, Brendan O'Mahony and Niall Field. Despite the conditions, Kilbrin were really tuned in, Ronan and William Heffernan adding points.

Though Robert Stack opened Newmarket's account, the initiative remained with Kilbrin, points recorded by Sheahan and Field. Newmarket improved for a spell, points from Michael Lane and T J Bodie offered encouragement.

However the run up to the break was most productive for Kilbrin, good work by Rory King and Harrington set up Stephen O'Reilly to goal for a 2-7 to 0-4 advantage at half time. The expected Newmarket charge on the restart was slow to materialise, again Kilbrin enjoying a big fillip boost, Sheahan feeding William Heffernan to bag a third goal.

Though Newmarket offered an improvement from points by Stack and Paudie O'Sullivan, their hopes had diminished, Kilbrin holding enough in the tank to claim an impressive win.

KILBRIN: D Griffin; D Heffernan, G Lynes, Tola O'Brien; J Harrington, R King, B Power 0-1; B O'Mahony 0-1, N Field 0-5; C King, S O'Reilly 1-1, Tuathal O'Brien; E Sheahan 1-2, R Heffernan 0-1, W Heffernan 1-1. Subs: B O'Sullivan, D Daly, F O'Connor, M Sheahan, P O'Callaghan.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; S Murphy, D Norton, P Goggin; K Daly, P O'Brien, E Hourigan; M Lane 0-1, C O'Sullivan; P O'Sullivan 0-2, T J Bodie 0-2, S McAulliffe, T O'Keeffe, R Stack 0-3, D J O'Sullivan. Subs: E Allen, J O'Connor, L McCarthy.

Referee: D O'Leary (Kiskeam).