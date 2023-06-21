Curtain comes down on county football leagues with promotion and relegation resolved

The closing series of games to the Cork Credit Unions County Football Leagues delivered exciting action, with promotion and relegation resolved with the exception of Division 1

No surprise of Nemo Rangers and St. Finbarr’s finishing on top and a place in next week’s League Final. Much tighter at the bottom, Ballincollig completed a third consecutive win to leapfrog away from the basement.

Kiskeam forfeited late scores on a defeat to Valley Rovers and relegation confirmed, the fate of the Innishannon side rests on the meeting of Cill na Martra and Carbery Rangers this weekend, Valley Rovers require Cill na Martra to win to avoid demotion to Division 2.

Carrigaline and Newcestown gain promotion from Division 2, Clonakilty losing out with 2022 league finalists Aghada and Kanturk relegated.

Dohenys emerged best from a competitive Division 3, Knocknagree also promoted with Ilen Rovers and Glanworth relegated. Rockchapel fashioned an all important away 2-9 to 2-7 win at Ilen Rovers, Cormac Curtin netting from a penalty with Eoin Collins gathering a second.

Ever consistent Kilshannig delivered an unbeaten in Division 4, Newmarket also promoted. At the opposite end, Na Piarsaigh and Mitchelstown go down.

Boherbue top Division 5 from Glanmire with Mayfield and Ballinora demoted. Having enjoyed a great run in the campaign, Boherbue’s unbeaten run came unstuck on a 0-12 to 0-2 defeat to Millstreet, the latter availing of well taken points from Jonathan Buckley, Hugh Linehan and Darragh Cashman.

Ballydesmond incurred a 4-14 to 0-9 loss away to Glanmire, the occasion highlighted by a terrific gesture by Ballydesmond on remembering the late Teddy McCarthy. Prior to the game a wreath of flowers was presented to Glanmire and Sarsfields clubs, the floral tribute entailed red and white of Cork, yellow and green ribbons of Glanmire; blue, white and black ribbons representing Sarsfields.

Division 6 sees County Junior A champions Kilmurry promoted alongside Buttevant while Urhan and St. Finbarr’s were relegated.

From Division 7, Aghinagh and St. Michael’s are promoted, Ballyclogh and Ballinhassig demoted. A late onslaught gave Castlemagner a 1-13 to 2-5 victory away to Ballinhassig, Danny Linehan landing a massive 1-10, Tadgh Fitzmaurice and Cormac O’Sullivan also on the scoreboard after Ballinhassig drew level in the second half.

From the St James and Cullen clash, both had outside chances of gaining promotion if Aghinagh had faltered at Ballyclogh. Not to be, St. James recording a 2-10 to 1-7, second half goals from Aaron and Frank Hayes key to the Ardfield win at the expense of battling opponents.