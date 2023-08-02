Cullen and Urhan finish all square in Cork Premier JFC first round

Concubhar Harrington fires the equaliser for Urhan

Jerry O'Connor sets up a Cullen attack against Urhan in the Bon Secours Co. PremierJAFC at Balingeary. Picture John Tarrant

Cullen 0-8

Urhan 0-8

Honours even at the end of a closely fought Bon Secours County Premier JFC encounter with no separating Cullen from Urhan at Ballingeary. At the end of the hour, the outcome was entirely fitting for both sides had given it all thus neither came away empty handed from a dour contest.

Given, the sides were also deadlocked at half time, that confirmed the pair were evenly matched though goal chances arrived at either end, Urhan failed to convert a penalty in the opening period while Cullen were left to rue missed opportunities during the latter stages.

Cullen laid out their stall from the outset, availing of the early influence in the promising play of Darragh Twomey, Francis Cronin and Alan Regan. That allowed clever ball into attack for Gearóid Twomey and Luke Murphy to point.

Wayward shooting impacted on Urhan’s game for a spell, Cullen much sharper, Jerry O’Connor setting up Murphy for the Duhallow men to lead 0-3 to 0-0. Gradually Urhan asserted themselves once Philip O’Shea bisected the uprights followed by a mark from Concubhar Harrington.

Cullen lost Dermot Hickey to a black card, that allowed Urhan to come forward and tie up the game only for Cullen to respond on points from Murphy and Michael Twomey. However Cullen didn’t have it all their own way, thankful to ‘keeper Fachtna O’Connor for pulling off a wonderful save from a penalty by Harrington.

Still Urhan hung in, points from O’Shea and Ben Sullivan squared up the contest at 0-5 each by half time. The peninsula restarted with 14 after Harrington received black prior to the interval, the physically demanding tightly contested ebb and flow of championship football meant scores became a premium at either end.

Indeed both attacks struggled to break down the opposing defences, Cullen relying on a pair of Murphy frees with substitute Conor Hickey adding one from play. Urhan weren’t for relenting, Alan Sullivan on target before Harrington landed the all important equalising point from a free.

Cullen sought a late matchwinner but failed to convert possession into scores. Still an all important point on the table for both sides, Cullen progress to play St. Nick’s with Urhan facing further Duhallow opponents Ballydesmond.

CULLEN: F O’Connor; M O’Riordan, P Fleming, D Hickey; S Fleming, D Twomey, F Cronin; A Nolan 0-1, A Regan; B O’Connell, G Twomey 0-1, D O’Riordan; M Twomey 0-1, L Murphy 0-4 (0-2f), J O’Connor Subs: C Hickey 0-1, C Moynihan, D Murphy, P Murphy, C Walsh

URHAN: R Crowley; D Elphick, Conor O’Sullivan, D Harrinton; M Shea, J O’Shea, D O’Sullivan; A Elphick, A O’Neill; D McCarthy, P O’Shea 0-2, S O’Shea; C Harrington 0-3f, Ciarán O’Sullivan 0-1, B Sullivan 0-1 Sub: A O’Sullivan 0-1

REFEREE: T Sheehan (St. Mary’s)