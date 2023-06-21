Cork’s Rebel revolution is slowly but surely taking shape under John Cleary’s astute hand

Cork manager John Cleary celebrates with supporters after his team's win over Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC Group 1 Round 3 match at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Sportsfile

That’s probably how Cork football supporters now look upon John Cleary’s installation as team manager following the unexpectedly favourable results in the All-Ireland round-robin series.

All of ten years have elapsed since Conor Counihan - having enjoyed a consistently successful stint, highlighted by the All-Ireland win in 2010 - opted to step down as Cork senior boss.

The perceived front-runner to replace him in 2014 was Castlehaven legend Cleary, whose credentials appeared beyond reproach. He had served his apprenticeship as an u-21 mentor, initially filling the role of selector/coach under manager Tony Leahy of St Finbarr’s.

It yielded an All-Ireland triumph in 2007, and two years later Cork, with Cleary now at the helm, went all the way again during what was a richly rewarding period for the Rebels at that level.

Between 2003 and 2013, Cleary shared in no fewer than eight Munster title triumphs as a key member of the Cork u-21 backroom set-up, making it easy to appreciate why his elevation to the top job was widely viewed as a natural progression following Counihan’s departure.

For whatever reason, Cleary was passed over by the powers-that-be on Leeside, who handed the reins of control to Bishopstown’s Brian Cuthbert – manager of the Cork minor side that had gone down narrowly to Tyrone in an All-Ireland final in 2010.

Cuthbert steered the ship for just two seasons, although his tenure would have lasted another couple of years at least had not the sporting gods been so unkind to his charges in 2015.

It will be recalled Cork were forced to share the spoils with Kerry in the Munster final at Killarney that year, with a goal from a controversial penalty and a last-gasp point key to the survival of the home side on the day.

The replay, again staged at a rain-lashed Fitzgerald Stadium, was reduced to a bit of a lottery due to the horrendous conditions, and Cork’s traumatic three-point defeat was bound to make it difficult for Cuthbert to get the players in the right frame of mind for an All-Ireland qualifier against Kildare six days later.

The task proved beyond him, and he resigned after the team suffered a complete meltdown, resulting in abject humiliation at the hands of the unheralded Lilywhites.

Cuthbert was replaced in the hot seat by Ballyvourney’s Peader Healy until 2018 when Douglas clubman Ronan McCarthy was appointed.

Neither Healy nor McCarthy could bring an end to the hiatus endured in terms of garnering championship silverware since the curtain came down on the Counihan era.

Next to get the nod from Cork officialdom was St Vincent’s Keith Ricken, who had built up a good reputation as an under-age manager with Cork, as well as making his mark at club level and with the Cork Institute of Technology in the Sigerson Cup.

Ricken’s ratification as Cork senior manager for the 2022 season brought the total to four of those chosen ahead of John Cleary since the latter had been hotly tipped to fill the position vacated by Counihan at the end of 2013.

Cleary eventually got the job by default, as it were, considering it was Ricken’s early resignation due to health reasons that cleared the way for his promotion from selector to Cork football supremo.

It was by no means the most enviable post in football when Cleary stepped into the breach last season, as Cork, without Division 1 status in the league since 2017, had plunged down the rankings in the meantime, and were no longer regarded as a force to be reckoned with.

Their Munster semi-final defeat by Clare two months ago appeared to confirm as much, while their hard-earned win over Louth in the round-robin series next time out wasn’t calculated to boost their rating as genuine All-Ireland contenders.

While they are still very much a long shot at the moment, however, there’s no denying their two subsequent displays have made everyone sit up and take notice.

They were most unlucky not to get something out of the clash with Kerry two weeks ago when a goal from a dubious penalty paved the way for the Kingdom’s success.

And they collected their first major championship scalp - a merited victory over recent National League winners Mayo at the Limerick Gaelic Grounds last Sunday – since an injury-time goal from Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane secured a freakish triumph over Kerry in a Munster semi-final played in conditions most inconducive to quality football at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 2020.

They wouldn’t have been expected to measure up against Kerry or Mayo at the start of the season, so already the indications are they have made significant progress under John Cleary’s leadership.

His decision to recruit former Galway manager Kevin Walsh in a coaching role appears to be paying dividends as well, and, on the face of it, Cork are entitled to be optimistic about their prospects of putting Roscommon to the sword in the preliminary All-Ireland quarter final tie at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Saturday.

Roscommon will be no push-over, but they are no world-beaters either, evidenced by their elimination from the 2022 championship by Clare.

Should Cork replicate the sort of form they produced in their previous two outings, they won’t be easily denied a place in the quarter-finals proper, something that didn’t looked on the cards after they bowed out of the Munster championship at Clare’s hands in April.

If Cork do advance, and they manage to avoid both Kerry and Dublin when the quarter-final draws are made, who is to say they won’t be capable of reaching the last four at the expense of either Derry or Armagh?

In hindsight, it’s not a huge surprise they are a more formidable outfit than last year, bearing in mind that Kilshannig’s Killian O’Hanlon is back in the fold after his 2022 season was ruined by injury, that Bantry’s Ruairi Deane has come out of retirement to resurrect his inter-county career, and that Tadgh MacCarthaigh’s clubman Brian O’Driscoll has been a considerable asset since being recalled to the squad by Cleary.

The panel has also been strengthened by the availability of former minor star Conor Corbett of Clyda Rovers, another on the casualty list last year, and, although nursing an injury again at the moment, he paid his way following his introduction during the second-half last Sunday.

So too did seasoned stalwart John O’Rourke of Carbery Rangers, Nemo Rangers’ Kevin O’Donovan and Iveleary’s Chris Og Jones, not to mention St Finbarrs’ Steven Sherlock, who provided much of the inspiration for a resurgence that saw Cork come from six points behind entering the last quarter to win by three.

Sherlock is a classy attacker, and, predictably, his impact from the bench against Mayo has led to criticism of the management’s decision to omit him from the starting 15.

But one suspects Cleary and his co-mentors picked the players in form, and maybe they felt Sherlock hadn’t been displaying his full potential in recent outings or in training.

It’s fairly safe to say he’ll be in from the start for the Roscommon game.

In giving no fewer than 27 players game-time over the course of the league, it was obvious the management regarded development of the panel as a priority.

And, even if injury has ruled Kiskeam’s Sean Meehan and Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony out for the season, it’s clear Cork aren’t lacking options at this juncture.

Regardless of how the rest of the championship unfolds, it isn’t too wide of the mark to conclude the Rebels are moving in the right direction under John Cleary’s guidance.

To win the All-Ireland this year seems fanciful in the extreme, of course, given the power-packed displays served up by the big two Kerry and Dublin in demolishing Louth and Sligo respectively last week-end.

Yet, the mood of positivity on Leeside has increased to such an extent following recent results that the notion John Cleary might emulate the achievement shared by Billy Morgan and Conor Counihan - both of whom tasted All-Ireland glory with Cork as a player and as a manager - in the near future isn’t as inconceivable as it appeared this time last year.