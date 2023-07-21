Cork’s momentum could see them over the line against bogey side Galway in camogie semi-final

Cork have suffered a number of significant reversals at the hands of Galway this season

Cork will not be found wanting for motivation on facing bogey opponents and attempting to exact revenge on Galway for a number of reversals already this season and a poor record over recent years.

Significantly, Cork have come off second best in their last seven knockout meetings, the sides clashed in the 2023 league final, Cork weren’t quite near as subtle to the Tribeswomen who availed of a late Siobhán McGrath goal to sway the outcome and retain their title.

Earlier in the league at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Galway were made to work to chalk up a single point defeat on the hard grafting home girls. And when the sides clashed in the Group stages in this championship in Athenry, Galway grabbed the only goal to win to shade matters.

Though Galway have held the Indian sign, not too much has separated the sides this season. However, there are plenty of positives for Cork team manager Matthew Twomey to dwell on, not least getting the win over reigning All Ireland champions Kilkenny in the quarter-final.

Having been far from impressive and on the back of poor returns from Croke Park in recent years, Cork came up with a vastly improved showing. The victors owed much to the pace of Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating and Hannah Looney, ably supported on scoring opportunities created for Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor.

Last time out, the Cork bench was exceptional, Cliona Healy outstanding following her introduction. Also entering the fray were Orla Cronin, Laura Hayes and Ashling Thompson, the latter making her first appearance since last year’s All-Ireland Final after being side-lined by a cruciate ligament injury.

Galway are ever consistent under Cathal Murray, since coming on board in 2018, the Sarsfields man has guided the county to All-Ireland senior glory twice and three league titles under his tenure.

It's been the most productive era in Galway camogie, Murray utilising the early season each year to build competition for places, the result of which has been the westerners’ most fruitful period ever, with two All-Irelands also in the bank in his tenure.

From the current campaign, Galway gained single goal wins over both Cork and Clare before harvesting an easy victory over Down.

It promises to be a cracking contest in Kilkenny, the Rebels seek to alter a poor record against Galway in recent years, Cork have failed to beat their opponents in competitive meetings that stretch back to 2018.

Galway received a bye into this semi whereas a quarter-final win for Cork appears good enough to lift spirits after a mixed earlier run. Obviously, the back to back league winners are favourites yet there may be burgeoning momentum in a wounded Cork that’s capable of springing a surprise and advance to a meeting against Tipperary or Waterford and ultimately determine new holders of the O'Duffy Cup.

Verdict: Cork

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL IRELAND SENIOR CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

Cork v Galway

Saturday, July 22

UPMC Nowlan Park, 5.30pm