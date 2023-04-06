Cork’s Brian Hurley and Maurice Shanley have ‘fifty/fifty’ chance of featuring against Clare

Situation will be assessed at training on Friday, with the Cork boss leaving the decision as late as possible

Corks' Maurice Shanley is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday's Munster chamionship showdown with Clare in Ennis Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork senior football manager John Cleary will be giving both captain Brian Hurley and defender Maurice Shanley every chance of making the Rebel county’s Munster championship quarter-final with Clare in Ennis this Sunday (2pm throw-in).

Speaking at the launch of the Munster championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Wednesday afternoon, the Castlehaven man gave the pair no more than a ‘fifty/fifty’ chance of making the clash with the Banner in Cusack Park.

“We’ll be giving them every opportunity, but you know we won’t make a call on it until Thursday night / Friday,” he said.

"They’re back training, but no [not full training]. We’re training tonight now [Wednesday] and we’re training Friday and we’ll see where it goes. We’ll be guided by the medics and giving them every opportunity possible.”

Hurley suffered an upper body injury, believed to be a shoulder injury, while Clonakilty’s Shanley is struggling with a hamstring injury.

“Brian has been running away perfectly, you know what I mean. And Maurice is a bit limited with his hamstring, but they have a lot done before that, but we’ll call it Friday,” Cleary said when asked as to their current state of readiness and ability to train.

Considering both players have a history of injuries, Cleary admitted that the Cork backroom team would err on the side of caution, not wanting to rush either player back into the fray at the risk of aggravating their injuries.

“We would be [more cautious],” he said.

"We’ll be guided by the medics on that situation. The doctors, physios will give us advice on that and we’ll weigh it all up before making a decision on that.”

Cleary confirmed that Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony will miss the provincial championship, but otherwise gave a full bill of health to his squad.