Cork will be left disappointed at letting listing Kerry off the hook a little

The Rebels showed fight and heart in abundance to rally in the wake of David Clifford’s second half penalty

Seán Powter of Cork after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork 0-15

Kerry 1-14

They could have won, you know? And you know what? They know it too. The Kingdom were there for the taking in that second half, and Cork with a performance of energy and passion went damned close to overwhelming the All Ireland champions.

A penalty call against the home side – which may technically have been correct but was at the very least debatable – probably cost them the chance to win the game.

To give the Kingdom due credit it was one of the best moves of the game, which led to Seán Powter hauling Paul Geaney to the deck, so it wasn’t as if it was some sort of outrageous gift to the green and gold. It was, though, against the run of play you’d have to say.

The Rebels had started the second really bloody well and were back to within a score – 0-9 to 0-10 – in the minutes before the sending off and penalty, dispatched with typical venom by David Clifford.

From there it was always going to be highly unlikely that Kerry would surrender their advantage. And they didn’t. Even then John Cleary’s men didn’t let the heads drop. They pushed on and pushed the Kingdom right to the last.

Indeed, there was a passivity to the way Kerry wound out the game – some David Clifford moments of magic aside – that was in contrast to how they started the game.

Then the Kingdom looked a side very determinedly setting about putting their last disappointing outing behind them. They were crisper, sharper, and a lot more energetic looking than a fortnight before.

The criticism they took in the last couple of weeks might have stung Jack O’Connor’s men to action. More likely it was the knowledge that they didn’t at all do themselves justice in front of their own fans in Killarney.

Seán O’Shea – who took a fair few brickbats in the last fortnight – certainly started with the look of a man out to show just what he’s all about with four points inside the opening twenty minutes, the last of which was a particularly sweetly struck effort curling over the bar at the city end.

The Kenmare man’s fourth point pushed the Kingdom four points clear and, despite Cork doing well enough, you’d have to say it was just about a deserved lead for the visitors to Lee-side.

Cork at times played some pretty decent stuff. Their first score, five minutes in to make it 0-1 to 0-2, was a nice effort involving Maurice Shanley in the build up for a sweetly struck Chris Óg Jones score.

Still, despite that good work, after a while it became clear that Kerry had them fairly well sussed. Cork’s running game leaving a bit to be desired at times, with moves breaking down and being turned over.

To be fair to the Rebels, though, there were a few occasions when they cut the (much-improved) Kingdom rearguard open. On 21 minutes Kerry needed some last-gasp defending to halt Seán Powter – now playing more advanced having started the game as sweeper – leading to the concession of a deflected point, 0-4 to 0-7.

A David Clifford effort from play from about 45 metres out gave Kerry back their four-point edge shortly after as the Rebels laboured. A particularly poor wide by Jones after the home side turned over their guests kind of summed it all up.

A couple more swapped scores – a Brian Hurley free and a nice point from play by Paudie Clifford – left it status quo at the break, the Kingdom leading by four, 0-5 to 0-9. Kerry very much in control, the Rebels just about hanging on in there.

Early second-half scores from Brian Hurley – a mark – and Killian O’Hanlon had the Rebels back to within two and, while Kerry did steal one back through a Seán O’Shea free, Cork marched on with a blistering Powter effort and another pointed free from Hurley.

The crowd now really getting behind the home side, and a little needle beginning to come into the game too making for an exciting occasion. All that frisson threatened to be undone shortly after with the black card and penalty for Clifford.

Most encouragingly for Cork, though, they didn’t wilt and weren’t hugely outscored during Powter’s absence – just two points to one, 0-10 to 1-12 with fifteen minutes to go.

Frustratingly for the home side, despite showing loads of desire, energy and passion, all of that good work was rather undone by some poor shooting, especially from placed balls.

In a tight game they missed at least three eminently scoreable frees. Having lost the game by two that’s going to really hurt. Even with that thanks to subs Steven Sherlock and Eoghan McSweeney both hitting a couple of points each they had it back to a two-point game by 65 minutes.

Was the shock on? Yes.. and no. Clifford, as we said, delivered for the Kingdom when the need was greatest with a brilliant point and assist and when Matty Taylor dropped one in around the house late on Jason Foley rose tallest to clear the danger.

It was that close, that marginal. Kerry, clearly, have much work to do. So too do Cork, but in an odd sort of a way they’ll be more satisfied by their day’s work. They really could have won this game. That’s a move in the right direction.

For Kerry, it’s not quite back to the drawing board, but it’s very clear that they’ve not yet righted every wrong. Not even close.

CORK: Micheál Aodh Martin, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Kevin O’Donovan, Luke Fahy, Daniel O’Mahony, Mattie Taylor, Colm O’Callaghan, Ian Maguire, Brian O’Discoll (0-1), Ruairí Deane, Killian O’Hanlon (0-2), Seán Powter (0-2), Brian Hurley (0-6, 5f, 1m), Chris Óg Jones (0-1) Subs: Steven Sherlock (0-2) for C Óg Jones, 47, Eoghan McSweeney (0-2) for K O’Hanlon, 58, John O’Rourke for R Deane, 64, Blake Murphy for B Hurley, 70(+1), Tom Clancy for R Maguire, 70(+1) Black Card: Seán Powter, 45-56

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan (0-1), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea (0-5, 2f), Adrian Spillane (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-2), David Clifford (1-5, 1 pen, 1f), Paul Geaney Subs: Ruairí Murphy for A Spillane (inj), half-time, Stephen O’Brien for D Moynihan, 60, Tony Brosnan for P Geaney, 61, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan for J Barry, 64, Micheál Burns for P Clifford, 70(+1)

REFEREE: David Gough (Meath)