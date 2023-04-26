Cork victory over Limerick earns direct passage to Munster MHC final

Lively performance sees Cork edge out determined Treaty in the Gaelic Grounds

Cork 0-20

Limerick 1-14

Cork guaranteed their position in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship showpiece final thanks to a three point victory over Limerick in a lively encounter at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday evening.

Defeated in a previous round robin engagement against Clare, the visitors took a time to settle but after an uncertain start, Cork showed steady improvement and had a little more to offer to shade the outcome. In doing so, Limerick incurred their first loss in the campaign, that resulted on Limerick, Cork and Clare finishing on six points at the top of the table,

However, Cork’s superior scoring aggregate thanks to impressive home wins over Waterford and Tipperary earns a direct passage to the provincial decider. That leaves Limerick facing a short trek to Clare in a lone semi final to determine Cork opponents in the provincial decider on Tuesday, May 9.

Limerick enjoyed a promising start, Darren Collopy, Robert O’Farrell and Tadgh Boddy finding the target with encouraging points. Having started sluggishly, Cork began to play with more belief and conviction.

Going forward in a lively attack, Cork mounted a series of raids, rewarded on points from Barry Walsh and Brian Lynch with Zack Biggane and Barry O’Flynn close to possible goal opportunities,

Walsh had missed the Clare game owing to injury, he might well have had a penalty, before a pointed free nudged the home side ahead. However, Limerick recovered their composure, points from Robert O’Farrell and Darren Collopy gained a narrow 0-10 to 0-9 advantage at the interval.

Cork charged out of the blocks for the second half, Walsh and Lynch splitting the uprights, Sarsfields’ O’Flynn close to a goal too only to fire narrowly wide of the target.

Still no surrender from Limerick, netting the game’s only goal thanks to a Dara Ferland strike from close range. Cork’s resolve was tested, but they responded calmly and efficiently with points from Conor McCarthy and Biggane.

The contest remained tight and keenly contested before Cork gained a narrow grip thanks to substitute Ronan Dooley and Barry Walsh, However, the outcome remained in the balance, a draw good enough for Limerick to top the group and advance to the decider.

Though a Collopy point offered the Treaty men hope. the contest now in the melting pot yet they were unable to penetrate a Cork rear-guard that saw their task to a successful conclusion.

Deadlocked on scoring aggregate points but having invested an impressive tally earlier in the campaign, it was good enough for Cork to bypass a semi final and advance straight into a decider against familiar opponents in Clare or Limerick.

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold) 0-1, C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) 0-1; J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville) 0-2, Barry Walsh (Killeagh) 0-9 (0-8f); B Lynch (Youghal) 0-2, B O’Flynn (Sarsfields) 0-1, F O’Brien (Erin’s Own) 0-2 Subs: S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for O O’Callaghan (10 inj), J Casey (Youghal) 0-1 for F O’Brien (43), F Murphy (Killeagh) for O Walsh (46 inj), R Dooley (Douglas) 0-1 for J Murphy (53), J Galvin (Éire Óg) for Ben Walsh (62)

LIMERICK: J Fitzgerald; J O’Keeffe, C Bickford, S Morrissey; J Cosgrave, S Casey, D Gleeson; D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; R O’Farrell 0-3, D Ferland 1-1, T Boddy 0-3; H Flanagan, P Kearney 0-1, D Collopy 0-6 (0-5f) Subs: C Hayes for P Kearney (49), M Leo for D Lyons (55), C Barrett for D Ferland (58), O Holmes for T Boddy (60)

REFEREE: J Mullins (Clare)