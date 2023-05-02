Cork to face Dublin or Louth away in first game of All-Ireland SFC Group Phase

John Cleary’s team will host the Munster champions, Kerry or Clare, in their second game before facing Mayo at a neutral venue on June 17/18

Cork have been draw with the Munster champions, the Leinster runner-up and Mayo in Group 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Group Phase — © SPORTSFILE

The Cork footballers will play the beaten Leinster finalists, Dublin or Louth, in their first game in the All-Ireland SFC Group Phase, a fixture that will be played in the weekend of May 27/28.

Cork, as fourth seeds in this afternoon’s draw, have also been draw with Mayo and the Munster champions, which is most likely to their old foe Kerry, although there is the possibility that it could throw up a rematch with Clare, the team that beaten them in the Munster quarter-final.

Cork will come into the round robin series on the second weekend of match (the Munster and Connacht champions and runners-up play on the weekend of May 20/21) with John Cleary’s side to play the losing Leinster finalist away from home. That would mean either playing Dublin in Croke Park, in what would be a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final, which Dublin won 0-21 to 0-10.

In the more likely event that Louth will be the losing Leinster finalist, that will mean a trip to Ardee for Cork, a venue at which they were beaten by Louth, 1-10 to 0-10, in round six of this year's National League Division 2.

Cork’s second game will be at home to the Munster champions – Kerry or Clare, who meet in Limerick this Sunday. Despite it being Cork’s turn to go to Killarney for their next Munster Championship fixture with Kerry, it is understood that these All-Ireland Group Phase games supercede any home and away agreements at provincial level.

Cork’s third game in the round robin series will be against Mayo (third seed) at a neutral venue on the weekend of June 17/18.

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

Group 1: Munster champion (Kerry or Clare), Leinster runner-up, Mayo, Cork

Group 2: Connacht champion (Galway or Sligo), Ulster runner-up, Tyrone, Westmeath

Group 3: Leinster champion (Dublin or Louth), Connacht runner-up, Roscommon, Kildare

Group 4: Ulster champion (Derry or Armagh), Munster runner-up, Monaghan, Donegal

Schedule of games for group stage of Sam Maguire Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champion) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runner-up) v Seed 4

Saturday/Sunday, May 27-28

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champion) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runner-up) v Cork

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Mayo v Leinster runner-up

Cork v Munster champion

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 17-18

Munster champion v Leinster runner-up

Mayo v Cork

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.

*********************

TAILTEANN CUP

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim

New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the Preliminary Quarter-final stage.

Schedule of games for group stage of Tailteann Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 13-14

Seed 1 v Seed 3; Seed 2 v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.