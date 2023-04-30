Cork start Munster campaign with a statement victory over Waterford

The Rebels laid down a statement of intent early on and never looked back against the Déise

Patrick Horgan of Cork with supporters after the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork 0-27

Waterford 0-18

Cork are off and running in the Munster Championship with a hugely impressive win over Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

In front of almost 30,000 paying guests the Rebels looked on it from the off and never really let up as Waterford struggled to match the intensity of the home side in almost every aspect and position on the field.

If one was looking for stars on this day they were all found in red with players, young and old, stepping up to the plate on a near perfect day for championship hurling.

From the first whistle Patrick Horgan, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Seamus Harnedy were brilliant with the Charleville man lifting the crowd with a trio of wonderful scores.

At the back, Robert Downey and Ciaran Joyce were magnificent all game and held the line superbly as Waterford looked to fight their way back from a very difficult starting opening half.

For Waterford, there was no other option coming in to this one other than to put their best foot forward after losing out to Limerick on the opening day of the competition but that challenge just never seemed to materialise as Cork dominated the game from the off.

Waterford ran the All-Ireland champions close on that occasion, but they came up just short, thanks in large part to the loss of Tadgh de Búrca to a season-ending injury but also the Déise’s wides count was far from ideal – something no doubt Davy Fitzgerald would have been working on ahead of the trip to Leeside.

From the first whistle this had a bang of championship off it as both sides, in the summer sunshine, hit the ground at pace, both sides registering points inside two minutes.

Waterford got off the mark with a pointed free only for Horgan to hit back almost immediately with a superb point from play to level things up. Fitzgibbon shot to life with a great point from the restart – adding to Cork’s second point with another brace inside nine minutes.

Not to be outdone, Dalton landed a monster free which was followed but a classy point from Conor Lehane – again from distance – following that one again from distance with Cork’s seventh point. Waterford in bother against the wind.

Cork continued to run the visitors ragged and totally dominated the rest of the first half with Dalton, Lehane, Brian Roche, Dalton and Luke Meade adding to the Déise pain with points – Robert Downey spanked over two long range efforts from play to add to Waterford’s woes.

Stephen Bennett kept the away side in the tie with five frees in the first half Dessie Hutchinson adding Waterford’s only other score. Cork left the pitch at the interval to a standing ovation leading by nine – 0-15 to 0-6.

With the wind to their backs, Waterford had to show early of they were going to make a game of this and credit to Fitzgerald’s men they did just that with Bennett leading the way with some early scores. Patrick Fitzgerald, Austin Gleeson and Pádraig Fitzgerald also contributed to their tally, but Cork soon got back into the swing of things with Fitzgibbon again pointing to settle the nerves.

Seamus Harnedy, Dalton, Shane Barrett and Horgan also registered scores as Cork steamed 10 clear – cruising to a well-deserved victory.

Cork can now look to a home tie with Tipperary next Saturday night, knowing that a win in that one will have them on the cusp of qualification from Munster. A huge crowd likely to descend on the river side venue as Cork hurling again looks like it may well be on the up.

For Waterford, a dejected Davy Fitzgerald in the post-match press conference pretty much said it all. The side that have won just one of their last 14 round-robin games in Munster need a Lazarus like resurrection in form if they are to salvage anything from 2023. A big ask for Mr Motivator now.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, G Mellerick; T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey 0-2; B Roche 0-1, L Meade 0-1; D Dalton 0-3 (2f), D Fitzgibbon 0-4, S Barrett 0-1; C Lehane 0-2, P Horgan 0-8 (6f), S Harnedy 0-3 Subs: R O’Flynn 0-2 for Dalton (50); P Power for Harnedy (56); S Kingston for Lehane (59); C Cahalane for Meade (64); C O’Brien for Mellerick

WATERFORD: B Nolan; M Fitzgerald, C Prunty, C Gleeson; D Lyons, C Lyons 0-2, T Barron; J Barron 0-1, N Montgomery 0-1; C Dunford, J Fagan, J Prendergast; S Bennett 0-9 (7f, 1.65), M Kiely, D Hutchinson 0-1 Subs:A Gleeson 0-1 for Kiely; Patrick Fitzgerald 0-1 for Dunford, P Hogan for T Barron (all HT); C Ryan for C Gleeson (43); Padraig Fitzgerald 0-2 for Montgomery (66)

REFEREE: J Owens (Wexford).