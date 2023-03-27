Cork slip to first defeat of the season as Kilkenny take deserved league final berth

Kilkenny’s Billy Drennan was the start of the show in Nowlan Park

Patrick Horgan, left, and Shane Kingston of Cork after the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Kilkenny 2-22

Cork 0-22

Cork’s National Hurling League campaign came to a shuddering halt in Nowlan Park on Sunday as they fell to a Kilkenny side that now have the honour of taking on Limerick for the 2023 title.

From the off, the home side looked up for the fight as they gave Cork nothing in open play, hunted the men in red down wherever they set up camp, giving Pat Ryan’s charges nothing easy on a day when Ryan saw his side fall to their first loss under the Sars man’s watch.

Billy Drennan was the star of the show for the victors with 1-13 on the day. Drennan’s goal from the spot proving crucial in the second half, as did his four ‘65s on a day when the Galmoy man again went 100%.

For Cork, Shane Kingston with nine, eight placed balls, as well as a trio from Shane Barrett and a brace from Pádraig Power (both Blarney men) showed that Cork have firepower up front, but on this day there really was no arguing with the result.

Ciaran Joyce again did well at centre-back as did Eoin Downey at full-back before receiving his marching orders early in the second period. Kilkenny showed their intent from the first whistle with Ethan Twomey hooked in the middle – Richie Hogan slotting over from the half way line.

A soft free and a successful ‘65 followed from Drennan as Kilkenny looked to make the most of the wind to their backs on an almost perfect day form competitive hurling.

Cork finally got off the on seven minutes with a brilliant point from Blarney’s Barrett, but again Drennan raised white to keep the advantage for the home team. Kingston opened his account soon after from a placed ball but another brace of placed ball points from Drennan had Kilkenny four up as the game headed for the quarter hour mark.

Kingston was unlucky with his next effort off the post but redeemed himself moments later with his second point of the day. Power cut the gap to two with a tasty point (much to the ire of Kilkenny keeper Eoin Murphy) but another pair of frees from Drennan soothed the pain as the Cats went up four once more with 20 gone.

The game went up a gear after that with Kingston landing a super score after a period of frantic play from both sides. Conor Cahalane added to Cork’s rise with a point on the run less than a minute later.

Kilkenny hit back with a superb goal from full forward Martin Keoghan, but Cahalane was now getting into the game and another point had Cork back to within four. Jack O’Connor made that a three point game with his first of the afternoon.

Alan Murphy extended the Kilkenny advantage from the wing. Drennan pushed the gap to five, his sixth of the afternoon.

Credit to Cork, and in particular Kingston, the Rebels battled away till the break scoring four of the last six points to go in down just the goal (1-12 to 0-12). Plenty to play for in the second period with a solid breeze to the men in red's backs.

Ten minutes into the second half the gap remained at three but a moment of brilliance from Drennan saw the corner forward through on goal and the resultant clash with Damien Cahalane saw the cork man booked and the Kilkenny man goal from the resultant penalty.

A serious coming together of about 20 players in front of the dugouts followed moments later with Cork’s Eoin Downey seeing red as the dust settled.

Ryan went to the bench for support calling Tim O’Mahony, Patrick Horgan and Ger Millerick into the fray as Kilkenny pushed the gap out to seven points with 15 left on the clock.

A brilliant save from Patrick Collins saved Damien Cahalane’s blushes but there was nothing the Ballinhassig keeper could do about the resultant 65 from Drennan. Horgan bagged a brace of quick frees to settle his side back into the fight, but Drennan was relentless with another cool free.

A huge point from O’Mahony lifted the cork mood but in truth this one was done as the home side saw out the win comfortably against the 14 men from Leeside.

Some challenge games for Cork will likely be the next port of call for Ryan as he looks to get his side ready for the opening of the Munster Championship, now just over a month away.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey 0-1; B Roche, E Twomey; C Cahalane 0-2, C Lehane, S Barrett 0-3; S Kingston 0-9 (8f), P Power 0-2, J O’Connor 0-1 Subs: T O’ Mahony 0-1 for E Twomey (50), P Horgan 0-3f for J O’Connor (50), G Millerick for C Cahalane (53), B Hayes for P Power (66).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; D Corcoran, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; C Fogarty 0-1, A Murphy 0-1; T Clifford 0-1, J Donnelly 0-2, P Deegan; B Drennan 1-13 (1-0 pen, 8f, 4.65s,) M Keoghan 1-0, R Hogan 0-1 Subs: C Kenny 0-1 for R Hogan (50), G Dunne 0-1 for T Clifford (59), N Brennan for A Murphy (67), C Delaney for D Corcoran (70), E Cody for M Butler (72).

REFEREE: J Keenan (Wicklow)