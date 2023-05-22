Cork showed real grit in Ennis, despite Clare snatching a last minute winner

The Rebels are showing that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the very best sides

David Fitzgerald of Clare is tackled by Brian Roche of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Clare and Cork at Cusack Park in Ennis Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Clare 2-22

Cork 3-18

An all-action contest, a top-quality game of hurling, a game that saw Cork come from behind, showing plenty of courage, brains and no little brawn.

That in the end the Rebels missed out on victory to a really impressive Clare side, while disappointing, is no cause for despair. Pat Ryan has injected some steel into this side and on Sunday in Cusack Park it showed.

The defeat does, however, put the Rebels in the tricky position of having to go to the Gaelic Grounds this weekend in a winner-takes-all contest for championship survival against the All Ireland champions.

As assignments go we could think of few more difficult and, yet, given their current trajectory it’s not a game the Rebels should or, indeed, will fear. They’ll approach it with the same clear-eyed defiance as they did in the white-heat of Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

It was a sometimes suffocating contest – glorious to watch for neutral and partisan alike – but it must have been stultifying for the guys out on the pitch. They really didn’t get a moment to themselves, it was all go, right from the off.

Tony Kelly kicked things off with a fine point from distance and Ryan Taylor quickly added another to give Clare a strong start. Patrick Horgan fed Luke Meade for a scrambled goal for Cork that had the crowd roaring, but referee Johnny Murphy correctly called play back for a free out.

Horgan got Cork off the mark with a free won by a lively Seamus Harnedy, who then gathered from Meade to level matters. A pinpoint pass from Conor Cahalane saw Harnedy nudge Cork in front, but David Fitzgerald quickly cancelled that out before Tony Kelly neatly popped over his second point.. This was hurling at top speed, real blink-and-you'll-miss-it stuff.

Declan Dalton set up Darragh Fitzgibbon for an equaliser, and great work by Fitzgibbon saw Brian Roche lay off to Conor Cahalane for a goal. 1-4 to 0-4, nine scores in just eight minutes of hurling.

Clare appeared rattled and hit a couple of uncharacteristic wides. They almost coughed up another goal, again with Fitzgibbon the creator, but Eibher Quilligan did well to stop Conor Lehane's effort, while Horgan was uncharacteristically wide with a scorable free.

Peter Duggan pulled back a point for Clare, but Seamus Harnedy replied. Ryan Taylor brilliantly cut through the Cork defence but was brilliantly hooked at the vital moment, and instead Patrick Horgan picked off a free at the other end.

Taylor won a free converted by championship top-scorer Aidan McCarthy, and that kick-started a purple patch for Clare. McCarthy slotted over again after Peter Duggan was fouled, Shane O'Donnell pointed a beauty, and Tony Kelly fired over from the left to level matters, 1-6 to 0-9.

Cork were struggling on their puck-outs at this stage and McCarthy clipped over another free to put the Banner in front. Patricjk Horgan hauled Cork level again from play.

Both sides left a few chances behind them at this stage, but one man who rarely wastes opportunities is Tony Kelly and he showed all his poacher's instincts to pounce for a well-executed goal in the 29th minute.

Brian Roche replied with a free, but Kelly snaffled a rapid point in response. They should have had another, but Cathal Malone's shot tailed off harmlessly.

Clare lost full-back Conor Cleary to injury, but replacement Seadna Morey quickly established his credentials with a fine score before wing-back Diarmuid Ryan pushed the gap to five points with the last score of an enthralling first half – half-time Clare 1-13 Cork 1-8

Shane O'Donnell with a superb first touch got in on goal, but Patrick Collins got down to save the shot. A foul in the build-up, though, saw the referee signal for a penalty, and Tony Kelly sent Collins the wrong way with a superb strike to push the gap out to a formidable eight points.

An undaunted Cork started trimming it rapidly with points from the outstanding Fitzgibbon, who was also just wide of goal after a great run, and a Patrick Horgan free. Ryan Taylor deftly picked off his second score of the game for Clare.

Good work by Conor Cahalane and Darragh Fitzgibbon saw Shane Kingston gather in the Clare square, only to be hauled back unceremoniously, and once again the referee signalled for a clear penalty.

Patrick Horgan didn't get enough power in it and Collins managed to block, but an alert Declan Dalton reacted fastest to force the rebound home. 2-14 to 2-10, game on now!

Dalton followed up by winning a free converted by Horgan. Aidan McCarthy replied. Shane Kingston set up Brian Roche for a point but Diarmuid Ryan responded.

Both sides were giving it everything now. Damien Cahalane, magnificent all day at full back, made it 2-16 to 2-13. Patrick Horgan trimmed the gap to two points. Cusack Park was a welter of excitement now.

Clare applied pressure, but some great defending by John Conlan in particular and some poor wides meant that all they had to show for it was a single point by the excellent Diarmuid Ryan.

Cork were very lax on the reins at this stage, but Clare let them off the hook and with six minutes remaining Patrick Horgan cut in from the left and unleashed a piledriver that gave the hapless keeper no chance. 2-14 to 3-17, anybody's game now.

That seemed to gel Clare, who picked off two great points through David McInerney and Shane O'Donnell. Declan Dalton pulled one back with a free but McInerney fired over a second score and Clare were two points in front with the clock beginning to tick louder.

Cork weren't done, though, with Patrick Horgan and the lively Kingston once again drawing Cork back on level terms. David Fitzgerald popped over a crucial point for Clare but once again Patrick Horgan cancelled it with a long range free.

Deep in injury time, Clare's Diarmuid Ryan showed nerves of steel to claim a winner. Harsh on Cork, who played very well overall but seemed prone to momentary lapses in concentration.

They will be hoping that Waterford can do them a big if unlikely favour by beating Tipperary which would allow Cork to leapfrog the Premier and qualify for the Munster Final if they can beat Limerick next week.

The All Ireland champions on their home ground will certainly be a daunting proposition but, judging by Cork's display here, certainly not an impossible one for Pat Ryan's charges.

CLARE: Eibhear Quilligan, Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes, Diarmuid Ryan (0-4), John Conlon, David McInerney (0-2), David Fitzgerald (0-2), Cathal Malone, Peter Duggan (0-1), Tony Kelly (2-4, 1-0 pen), Aidan McCarthy (0-3, 2f), Ryan Taylor (0-2), Shane O’Donnell (0-2), Mark Rodgers (0-1) Subs: Seadna Morey 0-1 for C Cleary, 34, Ian Galvin for M Rodgers, 47, Aaron Shanagher for A McCarthy, 54, Shane Meehan for I Galvin, 68

CORK: Patrick Collins, Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane (0-1), Sean O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Connell, Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey, Brian Roche (0-2), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2), Declan Dalton (1-1, 1f), Seamus Harnedy (0-2), Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane (1-0), Patrick Horgan (1-9, 6f), Conor Lehane Subs: Shane Kingston 0-1 for C Lehane, 43, Shane Barrett for c Cahalane, 46, Ger Millerick for t O'Connell, 46, Tim O'Mahony for l Meade, 62, Brian Hayes for D Dalton, 68

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)