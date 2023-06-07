Cork SFL Division 7: Late Danny Linehan point earns Castlemagner share of the spoils

Darragh Holland was in excellent form for the visiting Ardigeen Rangers

Darragh Holland was in excellent form for the visiting Ardigeen Rangers Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Castlemagner 0-11

Ardigeen Rangers 0-11

A big-hearted Castlemagner effort produced a late burst to salvage a draw with Ardigeen Rangers in a closely contested game at Castlemagner. The home side dug deep in injury time to clip over the equalising point courtesy of Danny Linehan.

The Timoleague side contributed to an open contest, their more economical play rewarded on excellent points to Darragh Holland, Finbarr Butler and Bill Fleming. From a competitive encounter, Castleagner held their own, Linehan, Kryle Holland and Conor Murphy obliged to forge a 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the break.

It remained nip and tuck on the restart, not as many scores, the hosts guilty of wasting possession. That allowed Ardigeen shade matters, Holland in excellent shooting form before Linehan rescued with a late equalising point.

CASTLEMAGNER: N Breen; T Fitzmaurice, T O’Riordan, K Desmond; D Murphy 0-1, A Morrissey, C Murphy 0-2; D Linehan 0-4, Cillian O’Sullivan; S Cronin, K Holland 0-2, D O’Sullivan 0-1; Cormac O’Sullivan 0-1, E Magner, D Gayer Sub: T Murphy

ARGIDEEN RANGERS: P Holland; E Guineven, J Murphy, S Henchion; M Lawton 0-1, G Crowley, S Maxwell, P Butler, A Guineven, D Harrington, B Fleming 0-2, C Lehane, C O’Donovan, D Holland 0-6, F Butler 0-2 Sub: L O’Leary

REFEREE: D Twomey (Shanballymore)