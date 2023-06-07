Cork SFL Division 7: Cullen maintain challenge with win over Ballyclogh

Luke Murphy shot 1-7 for his side as they overcame Ballyclogh

Cullen 1-17

Ballyclogh 0-7

Hosts Cullen enjoyed a relatively comfortable win over Ballyclogh in a key Division 7 tie. In doing so, Cullen maintained an ever improving show of form and elevation into third place on the table behind St. Michael's and Aghinagh.

Few could argue with the outcome, Cullen bringing great energy and pace to the proceedings as Aaron Nolan and Gearóid Twomey dominated the centre to allow possession into attack for Colin Walsh, Jerry O'Connor and Luke Murphy to convert for a 0-11 to 0-4 interval grip.

Ballyclogh attempted a response, Colm O'Neill and Aaron Finnegan did find the target only for Cullen to express themselves highlighted by a Murphy goal.

Next up for Cullen is an away visit to St James, while Ballyclogh entertain Aghinagh, the outcome to these contests will determine promotion and relegation.

CULLEN: F O'Connor; C Hickey, S Fleming, J Twomey; D O'Riordan, P Fleming, D Twomey; A Nolan 0-1, G Twomey 0-4; C Walsh 0-2, P Murphy 0-2, D Murphy; A Regan 0-1, L Murphy 1-5, J O'Connor 0-2 Subs: S O'Riordan, W O'Keeffe, C Moynihan, F Cronin

BALLYCLOGH: C O'Neill 0-4, E O'Connor, K McDonnell, J O'Mahony; S Buckley, E Kelleher, M Hayes; Adam Finnegan 0-1, S Walsh; C Healy, D Finnegan, M O'Callaghan; S Smith, Aaron Finnegan 0-2, S Smith

REFEREE: W King (Kilbrin)