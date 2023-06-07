Cork SFL Division 6: Buttevant move a step closer to knock-out stages with win over Cobh

A powerful second half display saw the Avondhu men over the line against Cobh

A powerful second half display saw the Avondhu men over the line against Cobh Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Buttevant 0-15

Cobh 0-7

Buttevant moved a step closer to reaching the knockout stages after a good second half display saw them account for Cobh on Sunday morning in Cobh.

These two sides clashed in last year’s County JAFC semi-final where the East Cork side got the better over their opponents but on this occasion Buttevant held the upperhand inspired by the outstanding David O'Hanlon at centre-forward who finished with a personal tally of 0-8.

Buttevant who went into the game without a number of key players for various reasons were quick into the action. Kevin Lenahan opened the scoring with a point before a six man movement in the third minute resulted in Paddy Behan kicking over.

Cobh quickly got up to the required pace. A point each by Seán Cummins and George Rasmusen levelled matters. They were also tied at 0-3 and 0-4 piece when David O'Hanlon, Diarmuid Kearney, Nathan O'Connell and Paddy Behan traded points by the 24th minute.

From here on Buttevant held the upperhand with Michael Walsh, Niall O'Riordan, Kyle Bowles, Billy O'Riordan, Kevin Lenahan, Ben O'Connor, Paddy Behan and the O'Hanlon brothers David and Conor doing very well.

In the 26th minute a quickly taken free by Kevin Lenahan set up David O'Hanlon for a point. O'Hanlon added another point from a free soon after that moved them two clear.

Cobh responded when good work along the flank by Adam Hastings and Eoin Cullimore saw George Kelly kick over a good point. However, Buttevant continued to show the greater urgency.

Christopher O'Toole added a point at the end of normal time while in injury time Niall O'Riordan set up David O'Hanlon for a fine point as Buttevant held a 0-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the changeover the Avondhu side started as they finished the opening half with the O'Hanlon brothers getting three points by the 37th minute that effectively set them on their way to victory as they moved 0-11 to 0-5 clear.

Cobh stayed in touch when Diarmuid Kearney pointed a free while at the otherend Buttevant responded when the hard working Paddy Behan kicked over a great point at the mid way stage following a great movement.

The remainder of the game saw Buttevant outscore their opponents by three points to one to keep their hopes of reaching the concluding stages of the league very much alive.

BUTTEVANT: B O'Shaughnessy, N O'Riordan, M Walsh, A Trimm, B O'Riordan, K Bowles, J Whelan, K Lenahan 0-1, B O'Connor, D Ryan, D O'Hanlon 0-8 (0-1f), D Walsh, C O'Hanlon 0-3 (0-2f), P Behan 0-3, C O'Toole 0-1 Subs: K O'Keeffe for C O'Toole, O Noonan for J Whelan, D O'Sullivan for D Walsh, J Maher for P Behan

COBH: E Walsh, P Carey, J McCarthy, A Stanton, C McLoughlin, G Rasmussen 0-1, C Kidney, S Cummins 0-1, M O'Rourke, D Kearney 0-2 (0-1f), N O'Connell 0-1, A Hastings, G Kiely 0-1, C Farrell, E Cullimore Subs: C Leahy for C Kidney, S O'Reilly for G Kiely, S Hilliard 0-1 for C Farrell, P Kearney for C McLoughlin

REFEREE: Brian Sweeney (Erins Own)