Cork SFL Division 5: Millstreet hold out from Mayfield

The victory secures Millstreet’s place in Division 5 for another campaign

The victory secures Millstreet’s place in Division 5 for another campaign Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Millstreet 1-14

Mayfield 1-10

Millstreet returned to winning ways with four points to spare over Mayfield.

Following recent reversals, Millstreet succeeded in their task through hard work under the capable hands of Darragh Cashman and Kevin Crowley with Hugh Linehan in fine shooting form. A key score from the opening half saw Alan O'Leary find the net for a 1-8 to 0-7 advantage at the interval.

Mayfield held their own, encouraged by the scoring pursuits of Paul Condon, Donal Lucey and Nicky Kelly. That allowed the city side to maintain a challenge but a resolute Millstreet held out for a win that safeguards their position in the grade.

MILLSTREET: C Twomey; R Murphy, A Murphy, R O’Sullivan; B G Murphy, S Hickey 0-1, D Murphy; D Cashman 0-3, E O’Mahony 0-1; N Flahive 0-2, T Sheehan, Harry Linehan; Hugh Linehan 0-4, K Crowley 0-1, A O’Leary 1-2 Sub: C Corkery.

MAYFIELD: E Cusack; S Hayes, B Roche, B O’Leary; S Cogan, D Malone, K Punch; S O’Donovan 0-1, J Courtney; D Grainger 0-1, D Lucey 0-2, N Kelly 0-1, J Gibson, P Condon 1-4, T Horgan 0-1

REFEREE: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtariffe)