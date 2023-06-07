Cork SFL Division 5: Kinsale snatch late draw away to Boherbue

Next up for Kinsale is a crunch tie away to Dromtariffe

Brian Murphy (Boherbue) wins poseession against Kinsale in the Cork Credit Union Co. FL Division 5 Photo by John Tarrant

Boherbue 0-7

Kinsale 0-7

All square on the scoreboard thanks to Kinsale pouncing for an injury time point by Brian Coughlan to force a draw with hosts Boherbue.

From a tight and low scoring affair, neither side could have too many complaints, Boherbue already assured of promotion, Kinsale engaged with Glanmire in searching for the second slot.

A tentative opening half saw scores at a premium, Boherbue shading matters to lead 0-3 to 0-2.

Boherbue had given starting debuts to Diarmuid Murphy and Darragh Moynihan, they looked marginally the better side as Andrew O’Connor, Liam Moynihan and David O’Connor landed points. However Kinsale hung in, Coughlan in excellent form delivered a last ditch equalizer.

Next up for Kinsale is a crunch closing game away to Dromtariffe with rivals Glanmire away to Ballydesmond.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; C O’Keeffe, D Buckley, C J O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, D Murphy; A O’Connor 0-2, P Daly; B Murphy, L Moynihan 0-2, D Moynihan; D O’Connor 0-2, D Sheehan, B Herlihy Subs: M O’Gorman, C Ducey 0-1, L Daly, T Murphy, P Aherne, D Ducey, A O’Connor. A Kenoche

KINSALE: S O’Neill; C McCarthy, N McCarthy, B Geary; B O’Neill, D O’Mahony, D Gordan, J Rooney, D Coughlan; H Sheehan, B Coughlan 0-6, J Murphy, C O’Sullivan, M Murphy, J O’Brien 0-1 Subs: T O’Callaghan, K O’Rourke

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket)