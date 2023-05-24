Cork SFL Division 4: Rockchapel impressive winners over Glanworth

Mikie McAuliffe shot 1-4 as the Duhallow men shot down their guests from Avondhu

Rockchapel 3-14

Glanworth 0-3

Rockchapel had 20 points to spare over Glanworth on Sunday.

The winners were on top all through. Ciaran Cotter denied Ciaran Curtin an early goal. In the seventh minute Seamus Hickey opened the scoring after good play by John Walsh and Maurice O'Keeffe.

Jack Curtin placed Mikie McAuliffe for a goal and they added points by Seamus Hickey Jimmy McAuliffe, Mikie McAuliffe and Jack Curtin as they led 1-5 to 0-0. Mikie McAuliffe added two more points before Jason O'Callaghan placed John Walsh for a goal that had the Duhallow side 2-7 to 0-0 clear at half-time.

Early in the second half points by Jason O'Callaghan and Mikie McAuliffe were followed by a Seamus Hickey goal after good play by Ciaran Curtin, Jack Curtin, Jason O'Callaghan and Shane Curtin as they moved 3- 9 to 0-0 clear.

Glanworth never gave up and three points by Tom McGrath, Dave Pyne and Emmet Sheehan gave them consolation. Rockchapel finished strong with points by Maurice O'Keeffe, Jack Curtin, Seamus Hickey (two) and Miceal Geaney as they ran out very easy winners.

ROCKCHAPEL: C Casey, P Curtin, E O'Callaghan, B Carroll, W Murphy, M O'Keeffe 0-1, S Curtin, S Hickey 1-4, C Kepple, J O'Callaghan 0-1, C Curtin, J Walsh 1-0, M McAuliffe 1-4, J Curtin 0-2 (0-1f), J McAuliffe 0-1 Subs: D J O'Callaghan for S Hickey (inj) S Hickey for D J O'Callaghan. M Geaney 0-1 for J Curtin, K Collins for W Murphy, Niall O'Callaghan for B Carroll S Geaney for J Walsh

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, John Blackburne, E O'Donoghue, C Whelton, P Condon, J Coughlan, T Condon, S Finn, J Walsh, T McGrath 0-1, P Hannon, H McGrath, S Sheehan, J Blackburne, P Roche Subs: D Pyne 0-1 for J Walsh, M Sheehan for P Roche, E Sheehan 0-1 for C Whelton, I O'Dwyer for S Sheehan, Jack Blackburne for T Condon

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)