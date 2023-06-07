Cork SFL Division 4: Kilshannig win through to the final after seeing off Mitchelstown

Tom Cunningham starred for Kilshanning starting with a fourth minute goal

Kilshannig 2-13

Mitchelstown 0-10

Kilshannig were comprehensive winners over Mitchelstown in Round 7.

From the start the winners gained control in the half backline and midfield sectors ensuring their attack in regular supply took some good scores. Colm O'Shea and Ciaran O'Sullivan had early points with O'Shea placing Tom Cunningham for a fourth minute goal.

Bill Curtin worked well for Jack Kearney who pointed under pressure. Two points by Tom Cunningham and Bill Curtin made it 1-7 to 0-0. Aaron O'Brien opened Mitchelstown's account with a free.

Good work by Alan O'Sullivan and Jack Twomey led to a Ciaran O'Sullivan point that had the winners ahead 1- 8 to 0-1 at half-time. 'Town' had three points early in the second half by Aaron O'Brien (two) and Dylan Reidy-Price. Kilshannig cancelled when Eoin O'Sullivan and Jack Twomey worked well for Ciaran O'Sullivan who netted 2-8 to 0-3

Both sides introduced a number of substitutes in the last quarter. There was an exchange of points with Kilshannig holding out for a nine-point win and a place in the final.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon 0-1 '45', C Murphy, E Burke, B O'Connor, M Twomey, B Curtin 0-1, S O'Connell, C O'Sullivan 1-3, J Twomey, E Healy 0-1, C O'Shea 0-1, A O'Connell, J Kearney 0-1, T Cunningham 1-4 (0-1f), E O'Sullivan Subs: D Kearney for E Healy, S O'Connell for A O'Connell, D Cloghan for M Twomey, A Jenks for S O'Connell, C Ring for C Murphy, C McMahon 0-1 for J Kearney, P Walsh for B O'Connor, J O'Hanlon for C O'Shea (inj)

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, D Dineen, O Hanrahan, K Fox, P Magee, E Flynn, R Donegan, J O'Sullivan, C Hyland, A O'Brien 0-2 (0-1f), S Kenneally, D Reidy-Price 0-1, J Sheehan 0-5, K Cotter Subs: S Doyle for R Donegan, P Hanrahan for K Cotter, D Barry for C Hyland, P Molloy for D Dineen, Luke Keane for O Hanrahan, J Mullins for E Flynn, S Beston 0-2 for A O'Brien, K Finn for K Fox

REFEREE: Ciaran Murphy (Glanworth)