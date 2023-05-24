Cork SFL Division 4: Kilshannig continue winning ways with big win over Aghabullogue

Jack Twomey bagged a pair of goals for the Avondhu outfit

Kilshannig 4-18

Aghabullogue 1-8

Kilshannig maintained their unbeaten run in the league when they ran out easy winners over Aghabullogue at Glantane on Sunday. It was a repeat of last year’s County IFC final where the Avondhu side ran out worthy winners on that occasion.

On Sunday the home side hit the ground running with Kieran Twomey (two) and Eoin O'Sullivan having points before they struck for the games opening goal in the ninth minute when a good movement involving keeper Gavin Creedon, Shane O'Connell and Ciaran O'Sullivan saw Dermot Twomey breach the Aghabullogue back-line for a goal that moved them 1-3 to 0-1 in front.

Aghabullogue recovered well from this early set back. Their top marks man David Thompson had a goal from a penalty and he followed with a point in the 11th minute that left just the minimum between the teams.

However, from here on the better equipped Kilshannig outfit set the tone with Eoin O'Sullivan (two), Dermot Twomey, Brian Guerin and Kieran Twomey kicking some fine points that moved them 1-8 to 1-3 ahead.

David Thompson kept the Mid Cork side in touch with a free but it was Kilshannig that stretched their advantage when wing-back David Guiney scored a cracking goal in the 28th minute to move them double scores in front 2-8 to 1-4. Further pressure saw Eoin O'Sullivan and Tom Cunningham add late points as they held a commanding nine point cushion at the short whistle.

On the changeover any hopes of an Aghabullogue revival were quickly dashed. Kieran Twomey had an early point for the winners before Jack Twomey scored their third goal in the 36th minute to open up a 3-11 to 1-5 lead.

Despite a huge difference in the scoreline Aghabullogue battled away but there was no denying an impressive Kilshannig side from here. Jack Twomey had his second goal of the game at the midway stage after he received a good pass from Tom Cunningham that moved them 4-14 to 1-6 clear.

The last quarter was merely going through the motions. Brian Guerin, Adam Sheehan, Jack Kearney and Alan O'Connell adding points as they all but guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages of the league having won their seven games played to date.

Their remaining games are against Bantry Blues and Mitchelstown.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, C Murphy, E Burke, S O'Connell, M Twomey, B Curtin, D Guiney 1-0, J Twomey 2-0, B Guerin 0-2, E O'Sullivan 0-4, C O'Sullivan 0-1, E Healy, K Twomey 0-5 (0-2f), D Twomey 1-1, T Cunningham 0-1f Subs: A O'Connell 0-2 for S O'Connell, B O'Connor for E Healy (inj), J Kearney 0-1 for E O'Sullivan, S O'Connell for D Twomey, A Sheehan 0-1 for C O'Sullivan, D Clogan for C Murphy, A Jenks for T Cunningham, D Kearney for K Twomey, P Castillo for M Twomey

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley, S Dennehy, M Dennehy, C O'Connell, D Quinlan, C Smith, T Long, R Dennehy, E O'Sullivan, N Barry/Murphy, J Corkery, P O'Sullivan, D Thompson 1-7 (0-4f, 1-0 pen), M Bradley 0-1f, J Byrnes Subs: K O'Sullivan for P O'Sullivan (inj), A O'Sullivan for J Byrnes, B Casey for M Dennehy, C Dineen for N Barry/Murphy, T Bradley for J Corkery (inj)

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)