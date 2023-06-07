Cork SFL Division 4: Ballydesmond come good against Dromtariffe

Veteran star Donnacha O’Connor ran the show for Ballydesmond

Ballydesmond 2-14

Dromtariffe 1-8

Ballydesmond emerged convincing winners over Dromtariffe in Ballydesmond.

For the best part of the hour, the home side produced a workmanlike display of controlled play with Nicky O'Leary, Matthew Collins and Colin Dunlea pulling the strings in defence to provide the launch for a series of raids.

In quick time, Ballydesmond put scores on the board, Donncha O'Connor converting a penalty to gather a 1-9 to 0-5 interval advantage. For Dromtariffe's part, Evan Murphy and Daniel O'Keeffe chalked up much needed scores.

However, with O'Connor ruling the show, Ballydesmond maintained a grip, Niall Fleming on target as was the impressive Daire Moynihan with a goal.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, N O'Leary, Donal O'Connor; M Collins 0-1, S Cronin, C Dunlea; Donncha O'Connor 1-3, N O'Sullivan; D Hayes, K O'Connell 0-2, P Breen 0-2; D Kelly, N Fleming 0-3, D Moynihan 1-4 Subs: S Kelly, J O'Leary, W O'Connor, D Kelly, N O'Connor.

DROMTARIFFE: D Mann; C O'Callaghan, R Daly, D Dennehy; B Murphy, J Kelleher, J Murphy; A Buckley, M O'Connor; A Downey, E Murphy, A Daly; K O'Sullivan, D O'Donoghue, D O'Keeffe Subs: C O'Callaghan

REFEREE: J Hartnett (Boherbue)