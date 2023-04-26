Cork SFL Division 3: Nemo Rangers edge out Glanworth

Nemo withstand second half revival from Glanworth

Nemo Rangers 0-7

Glanworth 0-6

Nemo Rangers were forced to withstand a huge second half revival by Glanworth before they took the points at stake when they clashed in Glanworth on Friday evening.

In a strange encounter the City side seemed cruising at the break. They created most of the running during the opening with their speed, teamwork and off the ball movements causing countless problems to the hosts.

They had some very good displays by Colin Molloy, Colin O'Brien, Eoin Nation, James O'Donovan, Ciaran Dalton, Gary Sayers, Ronan Dalton and Jack Coogan as they took the game to their opponents from the offset.

Gary Sayers and Ronan Dalton had early point as they raced into a 0-4 to no score lead by the 12th minute. The City side also created at least two goal scoring opportunities during the opening quarter with Gary Sayers narrowly wide, while Aaron Browne had a goal disallowed in the 14th minute.

Glanworth registered their opening score six minutes later when Jack Coughlan landed a free. At the otherend Nemo Rangers created another goal scoring chance when Ronan Dalton, Eric Dilloughrey and Gary Sayers combined well to set up Jack Coogan whose effort in front of the Glanworth goal went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

Glanworth stayed in touch when Stephen Condon pointed from long range, but it was the winners that added two more points before the half time whistle by Ciaran and Ronan Dalton as they held a 0-7 to 0-2 interval lead.

On the changeover Nemo Rangers created the early pressing but up front they found to hard to make headway as they failed to score throughout the second half.

They were also reduced to 14 players early in this half when one of their players picked up a second bookable offence. As the half went on Glanworth improved greatly with Jack Coughlan, Padraigh Hannon, Jamie Fogarty, Tom McGrath, Stephen Condon, Ger O'Neill and Sean Finn thundering into the game.

They made great use of the numerical advantage with Jack Coughlan and Padraigh Hannon having a point each in the 46th and 48th minutes that closed the gap to 0-7 to 0-4.

Glanworth were now shading matters. The lead was down to two points when Seán Finn kicked over a great point after he received a good pass from Niall Fogarty.

As the final whistle approached the lead was down to the narrowest of margins when Seán Finn added another point following a patient build up by Stephen Condon and Ger O'Neill.

The home side continued to throw caution to the wind as they sensed the equalising score. They created a few attacks but it was the Nemo Rangers backline that held firm despite being under severe pressure in injury time as they emerged victors by the narrowest of margins.

NEMO RANGERS: K Martin, O Whyte, C Molloy, A McGowan, D Quinn, C O'Brien, E Nation, J O'Donovan, C Dalton 0-1, C Cusack, R Dalton 0-3f, E Dilloughrey, G Sayers 0-2f, J Coogan 0-1, A Browne Subs: C McCafferty for A Browne, R Hogan for G Sayers, C Shalloe for E Nation (inj)

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, John Blackburne, M Blackburne, C Whelton, D Curran, J Coughlan 0-2f, M Moloney, P Hannon 0-1f, J Fogarty, N Fogarty, J Walsh, P Condon, S Condon 0-1 , Jack Blackburne, G O'Neill Subs: T McGrath for J Walsh (inj), S Finn 0-2 for D Curran (inj), T Condon for P Condon, H McGrath for N Fogarty (inj)

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)