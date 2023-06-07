Cork SFL Division 3: Castletownbere worthy winners over Mallow

The Beara outfit set the pace from the outset

Mallow 1-10

Castletownbere 3-10

Castletownbere made the long journey to Mallow where a dominant first half display saw them run out convincing winners over the home side.

From the offset the Beara outfit set the pace. They played an attractive brand of attacking football. Key to their victory was gaining the upper hand in the key half backline and midfield sectors as they strongly supported their forwards who worked very well as a unit.

In the third minute they struck for the first of their three goals when a good pass by Oisin Byrne set up the outstanding James Harrington for a well taken goal.

Mallow opened their account soon after when Kieran O'Sullivan pointed but it was the winners that were certainly setting the pace. In the 12th minute Andrew O'Sullivan and Thomas Murphy linked up well to set up James Harrington for his second goal of the game that moved them 2-3 to 0-2 in front.

Further pressure saw wing-back Kevin O'Sullivan add a point before a quickly taken free in the 16th minute was gathered by Declan Dunne on the edge of the square who off loaded to the inrushing Thomas Murphy for Castletownbere's third goal that made it 3-4 to 0-2.

The remainder of the half saw Mallow get to grips. Pa Herlihy and Kieran O'Sullivan had a point each for the North Cork side while James Harrington and Declan Dunne had a point each for winners who held a 3-6 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

On the changeover Mallow came out a much improved side but at times they found it difficult to break down the Castletownbere full-back line. Ryan Harkin had an early point from a free before Kevin Taylor came close to scoring a goal when his effort from a tight angle went narrowly over the crossbar for a point.

At the other end a good save by the Mallow keeper Josh Murphy denied Billy Murphy a goal scoring opportunity. Mallow tried hard to reduce the deficit with Kieran O'Sullivan and Liam Walsh having a point each, but Castletownbere were always able to maintain a three goal cushion.

In the 52nd minute good work by Daniel Hanley set up Declan Dunne for a well taken point as they moved 3-10 to 0-9 clear. Mallow had their goal late in the game when a delivery by Ryan Harkin deceived everyone with the ball going all the way to the net but there was no denying Castletownbere the manner of their victory.

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Hegarty, J Hanley, L Harrington, D Hanley 0-1, K O'Sullivan 0-1, T Collins, O Murphy, A O'Sullivan 0-1, O Byrne, J O'Neill, J Harrington 2-3, B Murphy 0-1, L Kelly 0-1f, D Dunne 0-2, T Murphy 1-0 Subs: S McCarthy for T Murphy, S Power for J Hanley, D Murphy for T Collins

MALLOW: J Murphy, S O'Connell, J Glynn, P Lyons, P Hennessy, B Myers, E Crone, D Moynihan, R Harkin 1-2 (0-1f), A Bolster, P Herlihy 0-1, L Walsh 0-1, D O'Connor, K O'Sullivan 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 'mark'), K Taylor 0-1 Subs: M Tobin for D O'Connor, E Kelleher for K Taylor, E Stanton for L Walsh, S Coughlan for E Crone, D O'Sullivan for A Bolster

REFEREE: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)