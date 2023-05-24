Cork SFL Division 2: Four-goal Fermoy see off Clyda Rovers

Padraigh de Roiste was to the fore for Fermoy as they ran out nine-point winners over Clyda

Padraigh de Roiste was to the fore for Fermoy as they ran out nine-point winners over Clyda Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fermoy 4-8

Clyda Rovers 0-11

Fermoy ran out comprehensive winners over Clyda Rovers when they met in an all-north Cork encounter at Fermoy on Sunday.

Over the hour the winners showed the greater determination and composure with two goals in either half helping send them on their way to a nine point victory.

The hardworking Padraigh de Roiste got the scoring underway in the ninth minute with a pointed free. From the resultant kickout Fermoy won possession with James Molloy and Shane Aherne combining well to set up David Lardner who finished to the net from a tight angle.

Clyda Rovers recovered well from this set back with Eoin Walsh kicking two points in quick succession. Just when they seemed right back in the tie it was Fermoy that struck for their second goal in the 16th minute when a pin point pass by Padraigh De Roiste set up Jake Carr for a goal to make it 2-1 to 0-2.

Scores were at a premium for the rest of the half with both sets of defences doing well. Daniel O'Callaghan added two points for the Rovers, but they were cancelled out at the otherend by David Lardner and David O'Callaghan as Fermoy held a 2-3 to 0-4 interval lead.

On the changeover exchanges were closely contested during the third quarter with David Lardner (two), Daniel O'Callaghan and Conor Flanagan swapping points by the 38th minute.

This continued to be the trend with Daniel O'Callaghan pointing another free for Clyda Rovers with Fermoy responding from the kick-out when a five man movement saw David Lardner kick a great point as the home side maintained a five point cushion.

During this half both teams introduced a number of substitutions with Fermoy's Ben Twomey certainly making an immediate impact in the full forward line.

In the 53rd minute Twomey breached the Clyda Rovers backline to score a cracking goal and four minutes later a great pass by Twomey set up the inrushing Padraigh De Roiste for their fourth goal 4-7 to 0-8.

De Roiste added a point soon after to increase their advantage to 12 points. Clyda Rovers battled to the end and had three late scores by Daniel O'Callaghan (two) and Conor Flanagan but there was no denying Fermoy the manner of their victory.

FERMOY: K Bratchford, A Creed, P Murphy, R Morrisson, T Clancy, G Lardner, M Brennan, J Carr 1-0, G O'Callaghan, D Daly, S Aherne, D O'Callaghan 0-1, D Lardner 1-4 (0-3f), P De Roiste 1-2 (0-1f), J Molloy Subs: D O'Flynn for D Daly (inj) B Twomey 1-1 (0-1f) for J Carr CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, S Kelly, A Walsh, C Kenny, C O'Reilly, B O'Connor, D Buckley, D O'Callaghan 0-6 (0-4f), G Deane, C Walsh, D Walsh, D Cooney 0-1, C Flanagan 0-2f, E Walsh 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 'mark'), D Cronin Subs: C Buckley for D Cronin, Sean Ronayne for C O'Reilly, D Ronayne for B O'Connor, C O'Reilly for C Walsh (inj)

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)