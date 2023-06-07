Cork SFL Division 1: Ballincollig's survival bid continues with win over Kiskeam

Davo Scannell was the man for the village in their win on the road to Kiskeam

Maurice Casey (Kiskeam) seeks options against Ballincollig in the Cork Credit Uniion Co. FL Division 1 at Kiskeam. Picture John Tarrant

Ballincollig 2-14

Kiskeam 1-10

Ballincollig's improved form continues after a deserved win at Kiskeam to a crunch tie.

Having leaked a glut of scores early in the campaign, Ballincollig have come up with vastly improved performances, confirmed on wins over Castlehaven and Kiskeam to come off the bottom of the table.

By doing so, Ballincollig proved the importance of momentum, controlling this tussle from start to finish. Straight from the off, Ballincollig raced into a three point lead only for Kiskeam to gain an equalising goal from Davo Scannell.

Back came Ballincollig, current county panelist Cian Kiely on club duty alongside Peter O'Neill grafted terrific ball in the centre to pounce for scores with Dara Dorgan and Rob Noonan also on target. Scannell kept Kiskeam in the game, his side behind 0-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Again, Ballincollig bossed the proceedings on the changeover, no doubt the outcome once Ciaran Buckley and Seán O’Neill found the net.

With Nemo Rangers sitting pretty at the top of the table, all eyes are on the four basement sides, Ballincollig, Kiskeam, Valley Rovers and Carbery Rangers in their concluding assignments: Ballincollig home to St. Finbarrs, Kiskeam away to Valley Rovers and Carbery Rangers hosting Cill na Martra.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; S O’Donoughue 0-1, L Jennings, B Dore, J O’Connor, L O’Connell, D Ebili, P O’Neill 0-1, C Kiely 0-3; M Oldham 0-1, D Dorgan 0-3, E Cooke; S O’Neill 1-1, R Noonan 0-2, D Murphy Sub: N Galvin, C Buckley 1-1

KISKEAM: P O’Keeffe, D Linehan, J O’Connor, J Daly; D Murphy, K O’Connor, A J O’Connor; Michael Casey, T Dennehy; M Herlihy 0-1, Maurice Casey 0-1, E Daly; D Fitzgerald, D Scannell 1-7, A Dennehy Subs: J Murphy 0-1, J McAulliffe, P O’Mahony, D Fitzgerald

REFEREE: J Kelleher (St. Johns)