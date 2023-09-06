Cork Senior ‘A’ HC: Blarney see off Ballyhea after entertaining encounter

Mark Coleman made his return for Blarney in the game with Ballyhea

John Morrissey, Ballyhea, in action against Darragh Murphy, Blarney during their County Senior A Hurling Championship clash at Mourneabbey last weekend Photo by Jim Coughlan.

Blarney 2-23

Ballyhea 2-18

Ballyhea are out and Blarney rock on as the SAHC catches fire on Saturday evening. The Muskerry men’s progression was warranted but not assured for long periods in Mourneabbey on Saturday evening.

After losing out to Newcestown on the opening day of competition, the city suburban side had their backs to the wall since, but a narrow win over Courcey Rovers and this win over Ballyhea sees the men in red deservedly through to the knockout stages.

Blarney mentor Michael Barrett was obviously happy with the way things turned out – the result the most important thing on the night for all concerned.

“It was a game of two halves really,” said Barrett who doubles up his role on the sideline with being father to Shane and Cian Barrett on the field.

“We are delighted with the win, that is the bottom line to be honest and we are through to the quarter finals, that was the objective.”

Blarney were under the cosh for long periods and despite going ahead before the break for the first time, found themselves behind again shortly after the resumption when Ballyhea bagged the game’s first goal – that major saw Blarney go to the bench.

“It’s 12 months since Mark [Coleman] played for us, played for anyone really. This game 12 months ago. It was great to bring him in.

"We brought himself and Eoghan Kirby in and they got an immediate impact which is fantastic for both. It is great to see Mark back, it has been a long haul for him over the last 12 months.

“It was a late call to get him in there, it was down to the wire, but we wouldn’t have brought him in if he wasn’t right. We got him medically assessed and fair play to our own physio Paul McCarthy and Colm Coakley with the Cork team and Dr Joe Jordan for bringing him on, it’s fantastic for us and more importantly for himself.”

Blarney were led in the scoring stakes by their other Cork star Shane Barrett, and looked well in the hunt from the off, Cathal Hegarty, Shane Mulcahy and Shane’s brother Cian all helping out to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

On the other side, the inspirational Pa O’Callaghan led the line, a personal tally of 1-14 a clear indication of the centre-forward’s importance to his side.

Tom Hanley, Jamie Copps and Maurice O’Sullivan also showed their worth from the first ball with the trio holding plenty skill in the tank as Ballyhea looked to push through at the expense of the night’s opposition.

There was little or nothing to separate these two sides from the first to the 32nd minute (half-time) with Blarney just edging the opening period thanks to four points on the bounce before the short whistle. (0-11 to 0-10).

On a beautiful evening for championship knockout hurling neither side asked for nor gave quarter with the challenges flying in on all sides – plenty of frees in the opening period but hardly a dirty stroke in it.

As one would expect with the way the game was panning out early, this one became a battle of the free takers with Blarney number eight Barrett notching up six frees and a tasteful point from play with Ballyhea’s starman, O’Callaghan, bagging the same – his tally of four frees and a ‘65, allied to two of the most spectacular points from play kept his side in touch to the break.

Inside the opening minute there was a point apiece on the board, a long range effort from Maurice O’Sullivan was quickly cancelled out by Barrett’s first free. Ballyhea really did look up for the fight and were sharper early on in what was an exciting opening spell.

The boys in black and white hit the next two points on the bounce, Pa O’Callaghan and Gavin Morrissey on target but Barrett was more than a match with his accuracy from placed balls – the sides level on 10, 17, and 30 minutes – Ballyhea didn’t trail till the half time break but will have been disappointed going in behind – they would have felt they deserved better.

A lovely point from Mulcahy pushed Blarney two clear on the resumption but the next 60 seconds would go a long way to deciding the outcome – Ballyhea corner-forward Eugene O’Leary goaled after some brilliant work from Pa O’Callaghan but Ballyhea’s main threat suffered a heavy injury in making the goal – the number 11’s movement was severely hampered from that to the finish which limited his ability to move much quicker than a walk.

The sides continued to push on and traded scores to the three quarter mark when a goal from second half sub Eoghan Kirby (his first of two) turned the game on its head.

Kirby’s net-buster was followed by four points on the bounce from Blarney and while Pa O’Callaghan chipped away with the frees, another Kirby goal on 50 minutes all but ended this one as a contest.

Credit to Ballyhea, the continued to fight and four frees and a late goal (penalty) from Pa O’Callaghan cut the gap to five - this one was done.

For Cork watchers, Blarney star Coleman came on and played the last 20 minutes and bagged a brace of super scores. Coleman left Barrett continue with the free taking and looked to be moving freely during his limited spell on the pitch.

Blarney will now face Cloyne in the last eight after the East Cork side saw off Mallow to secure their progression. For Ballyhea – they now exit the competition but can hold their heads up high – a credible showing from the Avondhu men throughout.

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; S Barrett 0-14 (11f),, O Hegarty; D McSweeney 0-1; C Power, C Hegarty 0-2; S Mulcahy 0-2, P Power, C Barrett 0-2 Subs: E Kirby 2-0 for C Power and M Coleman 0-2 for S Mulcahy (both 40), C Dunlea for D McSweeney (57), J O’Keeffe for P Crowley and C McCarthy for P Power (Both 61)

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, J Hennessy, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley 0-1, J Copps, Tiernan Hanley, L Crowley, M O’Sullivan 0-1, P O’Callaghan 1-14 (1-0pen, 11f, 1. 65, G Morrissey 0-1; J Hickey 0-1, J Morrissey, E O’Leary 1-0 Subs: D Curtin for G Morrissey (40), D Copps for L Crowley (55)

REFEREE: W Wallis (Midleton)