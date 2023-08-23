Cork Senior ‘A’ FC: Beál Ath’n Ghaortaigh and Newmarket play out exciting draw

Newmarket fight their way back to draw with Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh

Ryan O'Keeffe (Newmarket) attempts to break from the Beal Ath'n Ghaorthaidh during the Bon Secours County SAFC in Kiskeam Photo by John Tarrant

Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh 1-11

Newmarket 0-14

Newmarket staged a late rally to salvage a draw with Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh in a thrilling Bon Secours County SAFC (Group B) encounter at Kikeam.

Though both sides held opportunities of registering a winner during added on time, in the heel of the hunt, neither side deserved to lose a competitive tussle.

Favoured by the elements, the Gaeltacht side appeared to enjoy a purple patch during the second half to hold a three point lead. However Newmarket weren’t found wanting, relying on three Hugh O’Connor pointed frees earned a deadlocked situation.

From a lively opening saw points exchanged by Ben Seartan and Ryan O’Keeffe. Operating against a gusty wind, BAG looked the more composed side, Diarmuid Mac Tomáis and Seartan adding points.

Newmarket got to grips with the situation, their rising confidence stemming from the effective play of Aidan Browne, Bart Daly, Michael Cottrell and Cathal Browne. That allowed good ball into attack for Conor O’Keeffe and Hugh O’Connor point.

Now the Duhallow outfit controlled matters, though at times blighted by poor shooting, points from Ryan O’Keeffe, O’Connor and Donal Hannon pushed Newmarket 0-7 to 0-3 ahead.

Having conceded six consecutive scores, BAG ended a barren run with a neat Seartan point only to be cancelled out by Cathal Browne at the opposite end.

Spells of prominent play surfaced, Andy Ó Coinceannáin pointed a magnificent effort from the sideline only for Hugh O’Connor reply for Newmarket to hold a 0-9 to 0-5 advantage at the interval

Thoygh Conor O’Keeffe pushed Newmarket further ahead on the restart, BAG discovered a spark that turned around in dramatic fashion with points to Conchur Ó Loingsigh and Seartan.

And the contest was in the melting pot come the 36th minute, Josh O’Keeffe’s restart was pounced by the sharp Seartan to sidefoot the ball to the net for the contests only goal and matters all square.

That score energized, benefiting from the growing impetus of Coinceannáin, Ó Loinsigh and Seartan with Mac Tomáis shooting a lead point. Back came Newmarket, Conor O’Keeffe’s goal chance firing wide of the upright before O’Connor levelled matters again.

However, BAG enjoyed a purple patch, the flourish yielded points from Mac Tomáis, Ben and Donagh Searta for a 1-11 to 0-11 grip by the 50th minute.

Newmarket weren’t prepared to let their challenge collapse, creating a couple of goal chances go a begging, Cottrell ever so close though O’Connor pointed a call back free. Continuing to battle, Newmarket’s spirited levels a brace of frees for the Cork Under 20 player for parity.

During the tension filled spell of injury time, both sides possessed chances for a winner with John Ryan and Donagh Seartan going ever so close, that resulted in a stalemate outcome.

Plenty to occupy the minds of both camps, the respective destiny in their own hands Newmarket facing Clyda Rovers and Beál Ath’n Ghaorthaidh tackling Kiskeam.

BEÁL ATH’N GHAORTAIDH: D Ó Coill; E Ó Duinnin, C Ó Nunáin, N Ó Laoire; L Ó Criodáin, A Ó Loingisgh, J Ó Donnchu; A Ó Coinceannáin 0-1, C Ó Loingsigh 0-1; C Ó Tuama, D Seartan 0-1, C Ó Duinnin; D Mac Tomáis 0-3 (0-2f), B Seartan 1-5, D Ó Ceallacháin Subs: S Ó Tuama for C Ó Tuama (41), L Ó Conchuir for C Ó Nuanain (45), S Ó Luasa for C Ó Ceallacháin (48)

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, G Forde, P Allen; A Browne, TJ Brosnan, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne 0-1; D O’Keeffe, D Hannon 0-1, B O’Connor; C O’Keeffe 0-2 (0-1f), R O’Keeffe 0-3 (0-1’45), H O’Connor 0-7 (0-6f) Subs: A Ryan for G Forde (41), P Browne for D O’Keeffe (46), K O’Sullivan for C O’Keeffe (51), J Ryan for B Daly (57)

REFEREE: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv)