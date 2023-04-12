Cork selector Dónal O’Mahony on why character, squad depth, and trust are key factors

The Bishopstown native was satisfied with how the Rebels performed during the National Hurling League

It felt for a time like Cork couldn't be stopped. Even on those days when they found themselves in arrears heading down the back stretch, they still found the wherewithal to come out on top.

And, then, just like that. They lost. It was inevitable, of course, that they would do so eventually and to lose to Kilkenny, in Nowlan Park, is hardly end of the earth stuff.

To be honest, it hasn't really dented the feel-good mood that’s pervaded the Rebel county in the time since Pat Ryan was announced as Kieran Kingston’s successor.

The Cork hurling public are wise enough to realise that Rome wasn't built in a day and wise enough to know that the occasional set-back is sometimes required to reveal things that need revealing.

When selector Dónal O’Mahony says that the management team would be ‘happy enough’ with the National League campaign, despite that semi-final defeat to Derek Lyng’s Cats, he’s not just sugar-coating. It’s genuine.

“It’d be very easy to be negative about it,” the Bishopstown man stresses.

"We went up and we were beaten, but as I was saying prior to the game there was two metrics that we were looking for. The big one was building depth in the squad, and two was characters and we got a test of character away from home.

"We’d a man sent off and it went up to seven points we were down at one stage. We could have fold and they could have beaten us well and we brought them back to three points. That showed that we had character, so I’d be focussing on the positives.

"We lost the game, as a Cork hurling person you always want to win every game you play, but the fact we showed a bit of character when things were going against us, when they got the penalty and we’d the man sent off. I think we stood up to the test of character.

"While we were beaten, there were still positives to be taken out of it.”

That focus on character is a big one for this management group one gets the impression. It's not just about finding skilful players, players who can hurl, it's about finding players who can stand up and be counted.

“Absolutely,” he continues.

"I think you look at key metrics that I talked about, building depth and a test of character and I think they both are aligned with each other. We had lots of tests of character.

"Our first game here on a Saturday night against the All Ireland champions we were six or seven points down at half-time and we came out the right side of that result.

"Everybody knows going to Athenry of Salthill isn’t an easy place to go to face Galway. We performed really well up there. Again Wexford down here, didn’t play well, a good few points down going into the second half and came out the right end of that result, and Clare over the years has been a very difficult place for Cork to go to.

"It was easy to say there was nothing riding on the game, but we went up and said ‘let’s see how we’re going here’ and it was a desperate bad day. Again two points down going down the stretch and we came back and we drew the game.

"When you consider the amount of players we were missing during the league we found that massively beneficial, so to answer your question specifically have we fellas that can stand the test of character in the championship? We’ve found a few of those over the league, yeah.”

As ever with the Rebels a lot of focus will be on what six forwards the management group alight upon to start, and which players they hold in reserve to finish the game. It’s not a straight forward calculation, O’Mahony suggests.

“It’s difficult,” he says.

"There’s lots of ways of looking at it. Do you start with your best six forwards or do you finish with your best six forwards? I think for a number of years people will know Cork will always have good forwards, and maybe that’s the rock we’ve perished on.

"We’ve always had good forwards capable of scoring, but maybe it’s the other metrics we’re falling down on. The tackling, the chasing the runners off the shoulder, the getting the ball back when we don’t have it… they’re the types of things we’re looking at and we feel we have improved significantly on those and we’re complimenting that with the scores we’re getting.

"Particularly the Galway game in Salthill we showed that we’ll always put up a big score, but we feel that we’ve really improved on other metrics that we want from our forwards and I think we’ve brought that forward over the last couple of years as well.

"The lads know what we expect, they know the characteristics we’ll be picking the forwards on. It’s not simply on your ability to score, there’s other metrics we’re looking at as well.”

The first few months of a new management group is always absolutely critical. Get it right and it can become a virtuous circle of respect and trust. Get it wrong and well it can take quite a bit of time to get back on track.

“That’s interesting, that’s the key word in the camp: trust,” O’Mahony suggests.

"And as we said to the lads we can’t give it to them, they can’t give it to us, you have to earn it. I think you earn it just by working really hard and being very honest in what you do, and an awareness that there’s going to be tough decisions, particularly now over the next couple of weeks when you’re picking squads, you’re picking teams for the championship.

"Fellas who’ve been training all year long are going to be really disappointed, but if you have that trust underpinning what you're doing I think fellas will abide by it.

"The lads have built trust with us because they’ve delivered in difficult situations, which we’ve just talked about above in Galway and the Limerick game down here.

"Hopefully we’ve built the lads’ trust by doing exactly what we said we will do and we’ve given the jersey to fellas who’ve produced in training Tuesday and Thursday night as opposed to playing the same fellas the whole time.

"We’re building trust and it’s a very important value in our camp at the moment.”

O’Mahony, Ryan and the players are in a bit of a lacunae period at the moment post the league and pre the championship. Utilising the five weeks between one competition and the next, well that could be the making or even the breaking of Cork’s season.

Indeed, the question of whether they would have been better off getting to play on the first weekend of provincial action, instead of having to wait for the second weekend to face the Déise remains a live one.

“We were disappointed we lost against Kilkenny, but the positive of that was that it gave us five weeks to get our house in order for the championship,” O’Mahony explains.

"To answer your question specifically you can justify anything. If we beat Waterford in the first game people will say we’d the better run because we didn't play the first game.

"If they win their first game, come down here with serious momentum, and beat us everyone will say it’s better to play in the first game so there’s no answer to the question.

"All we can do is focus on what we can control. We’ve got our fixture. We've got our date. We’ve got our venue. That’s what we’re planning for. We’re not really looking at whether it’s an advantage or a disadvantage, our focus is on playing and hopefully beating Waterford in the first game down here on the 30th of April.”

Finally, the Rebels’ injury situation is clearing up nicely according to the selector.

“Good positive,” he was his assessment.

"The five weeks uninterrupted is giving us a chance to get fellas back on the field. Darragh Fitzgibbon is back training, Robbie O’Flynn is back training. They're nearly all back training at this stage. Obviously Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly are long-term injuries, but that’s no news to us.

"We knew that at the start of the year so we’ve planned with them and that goes back to the initial question of depth in the squad, we’re going to have to build depth in those particular positions and we feel we have done that throughout the league.”