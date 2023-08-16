Cork SAHC: Hugely impressive Newcestown just have too much for Ballyhea

Ballyhea’s eight-point defeat puts them on the back foot in the group

Tiernan Hanley (Ballyhea) attempts to evade the challenge of Seán O'Donovan (Newcestown) during the Co-Op Superstores Co. SAHC at Mourneabbey Photo by John Tarrant

Newcestown 2-18

Ballyhea 1-13

What a difference a week can make.

Victors over 2022 runners-up Courcey Rovers in their opening test, Ballyhea were entitled to harbour high hopes of coming up trumps again at Newcestown’s expense in Mourneabbey last Saturday.

They were brought down to earth with a bang, however, in a Co-Op Superstores county senior ‘A’ hurling championship tie that had lost its competitive edge long before the finish.

Newcestown had also won their first game in Group B of course, producing a strong second-half performance to come from behind and edge out Blarney in a thriller.

Backed by a strong wind, the South-West men were firing on all cylinders from the outset this time, as they cruised into a 1-13 to 0-5 lead before the interval.

Although Ballyhea used a sweeper when facing the elements in the first-half, it counted for very little as their defence was regularly carved open by a slick, cohesive Newcestown forward division.

All six Newcestown forwards got on the score-sheet from play, whereas John Morrissey was the only attacker to do so for Ballyhea, whose first-half tally was completed by defender Tom Hanley, veteran midfielder Maurice O’Sullivan and Pa O’Callaghan, who chipped in with a brace of points from frees.

Ace forward O’Callaghan was unable to get into the game in general play, partly due to the leech-like attentions of Newcestown defender Gearóid O’Donovan, but even more so perhaps to the numerical advantage the Carbery side enjoyed at the back.

Cork senior Luke Meade was the unattended Newcestown defender before the break, a role he filled with the utmost efficiency, while the winners also held the whip-hand at midfield where Niall Kelly earned the main plaudits.

Quickest to make an impact up front for Newcestown was full-forward Richard O’Sullivan, who landed a brace of points before John Morrissey got Newcestown off the mark in the fourth minute.

As Newcestown clicked smoothly in top gear, Ballyhea found themselves 0-8 to 0-1 adrift before Tom Hanley completed a storming run from the back with an inspirational point in the 22nd minute.

It was 0-9 to 0-3 after Pa O’Callaghan converted a free, won by Gavin Morrissey three minutes later, but the resultant puck-out by Newcestown ‘keeper Cathal Wilson broke kindly at the edge of the square for Richard O’Sullivan, who fired an unstoppable shot to the net.

Maurice O’Sullivan posted a fine score for Ballyhea as the first-half drew to a close, but most of the quality was provided by Newcestown during the opening 30 minutes.

In view of the strength of the wind, Ballyhea’s cause, on the face of it, wasn’t beyond redemption when they trailed by eleven points at half-time.

So impressively had Newcestown performed in all sectors before the interval, however, it was difficult to see them relinquishing the initiative on the resumption.

To have any chance of getting back into serious contention, it was obvious Ballyhea needed to start well in the second-half, but, as things transpired, Newcestown continued to dictate matters, effectively settling the issue inside 37 minutes.

A goal from wing-forward Seán O’Donovan, following good work by Edmund Kenneally, made it 2-15 to 0-7 at that juncture, and a Richard O’Sullivan point followed to put a massive 15 between the teams.

O’Sullivan, Kenneally and O’Donovan caused the main problems for the Ballyhea rearguard over the hour, but, in truth, Newcestown hadn’t a weak link in attack on the day.

By contrast, Ballyhea didn’t have a whole lot to offer up front where Tom Hanley, switched from centre-back in the 35th minute, achieved most in the second-half.

Lively substitute Luke Crowley, Maurice O’Sullivan, Jamie Copps and Luke Hanley were others to emerge reasonably unscathed from the proceedings, but the bottom line is this was an eminently forgettable performance from Ballyhea.

They were battling for mere respectability during the last 20 minutes, and, after Pa O’Callaghan had an effort for a three-pointer from a free foiled, a late goal from Tom Hanley helped to spare their blushes to some extent.

Their eight-point defeat leaves them with an inferior score difference than Blarney, who got back to winning ways against Courceys last Saturday, so only a victory over the Muskerry side will suffice on September 2 in Mourneabbey if Ballyhea are to remain in the title race.

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; Colm O’Donovan, M McSweeney, J Kelleher; L Meade, G O’Donovan, E Collins; T Twomey, N Kelly 0-2; P Collins 0-1, E Kenneally 0-6 (3f), S O’Donovan 1-1; C Dineen 0-2, R O’Sullivan 1-4, J Meade 0-1 Subs: D Buckley 0-1 for P Collins, 46, Ciaran O’Donovan for J Meade, 51, M Courtney for S O’Donovan, 57

BALLYHEA: M Browne; L Hanley, A Barrett, J Hennessy; Tiernan Hanley, Tom Hanley 1-1, J Copps; C Cox, M O’Sullivan 0-1; D Curtin, P O’Callaghan 0-9 (8f, 1’65), G Morrissey; D Copps, J Morrissey 0-1, E O’Leary Subs: J Hickey for Curtin, 30, L Crowley 0-1 for D Copps, ht, M Mortell for J Morrissey (injured), 45

REFEREE: D Daly (Brian Dillons)